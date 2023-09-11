The Delaware County Public Safety Committee listened Monday as department heads introduced preliminary figures for the 2024 county budget.
Emergency Services Director Steve Hood outlined his department’s budget. He said the biggest increases were for salaries and maintenance and repair of radio towers. He said he requested $80,000 be placed in the overtime budget. It is currently $17,000, but with 20 employees and around-the-clock staffing it is not enough. He also requested the shift differential to increase to $20,000.
At first, Hood said the increase in personnel salaries and fringe benefits would total $800,000, but then he realized there was a mistake and the figure was amended to $250,000.
He requested another $750,000 for the maintenance and repair budget line for the radio towers. He said the budget was cut by $300,000 last year and the department has gone over the budgeted amount already this year. Part of the increase will also go toward the ground work at a new tower in Trout Creek.
Hood said he met with the property owner where the tower is proposed to be built and he was in agreement to let the county build the tower on his property.
Hood said he is applying for a $350,000 state grant to get broadband internet connected to all the towers. Once broadband is installed at the tower, it entices cellphone carrier companies to rent space on the towers. Verizon is in talks to place antennas on towers in Grand Gorge and Pine Hill, he said.
In addition to the new tower, Hood and 911 Coordinator Mark Rossley gave an update on the county ambulance service. Rossley said, year to date, there have been 3,515 EMS calls and the county ambulance service has responded to 1,380, or 40% of the calls.
“Back in March we changed it to if home agencies don’t respond, the county ambulance is called for mutual aid the next time the home agency is called,” he said.
Rossley said he was asked to give a report on the ambulance service at the next American Rescue Plan Act Committee Meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, and he invited members of the committee to attend.
Probation Director and STOP DWI Coordinator Scott Glueckert presented five budgets to the board. He said the probation budget will increase $106,000, which equates to $105,000 in salary and benefits and $1,000 in other costs. He expects $134,000 revenue from the state. He said he decreased the amount for lab testing, because most probation officers can detect when someone is using heroin and methamphetamine, so they only test when someone abuses prescription drugs.
The second budget Glueckert presented was the Raise the Age budget, which is reimbursed by the state. He said one probation officer handles the juvenile cases, and the bulk of the budget is for family services and vocational training.
The third budget was the Community Service budget, which is $6,000, and the fourth budget is Alternative to Incarceration, which is $2,500.
He said his STOP DWI budget has taken a hit because people convicted of DWI are not paying their fines. The state gave the county its first quarter earnings on the fines received, which amounted to $7,429, $4,000 to $5,000 less than expected. Meanwhile, DWI arrests are up in the county. There were 13 arrests in August and 123 this year.
Due to the anticipated shortfall, he said he trimmed $6,000 off the community outreach line to $4,000 and the patrols from $25,000 to $17,000.
Code Enforcement Director Dale Downin said his budget increased $95 over last year’s.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond didn’t give overall figures when he spoke, but said the ammunition line is up 40% over last year and the food budget for the jail has also increased.
At the beginning of the meeting, a moment of silence was held to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, especially the first responders.
