The new county ambulance service is off to a fast start in Delaware County.
The Delaware County Ambulance service has been called 81 times since it began serving the county 11 days ago, the Delaware County Public Safety Committee learned during its meeting Monday, Dec. 12.
The county recently signed a contract with American Medical Response for $1.9 million to provide paid ambulance service for the first year of service. The county Board of Supervisors approved using $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds during its March 9 meeting to help pay for the backup ambulance service.
Director of Emergency Services Steve Hood, Deputy Director/EMS Coordinator Margaret Wilson and 911 Coordinator Mark Rossley talked about the service and answered questions from other members of the committee.
Hood said the two ambulances and one fly car are fully staffed to provide 24/7 service to the county. The ambulances and fly car are housed at AMR’s garages in Hamden and Pindars Corners. Rossley said the ambulances are staffed by basic life support emergency medical technicians, while the fly car is staffed by advanced life support emergency medical technicians.
Hood said of the 81 times the county ambulance was called, it was canceled 39 times for a variety of reasons, 24 patients were transported to hospitals and the ALS assisted at 10 calls.
Hood said some reasons for cancelations include the volunteer agency got to the call first, the person refused treatment after the ambulance arrived to the call or the person was deceased when the ambulance arrived.
Hood said on average, the county ambulances have been called six to ten times per day and have had three transports per day.
Roxbury Town Supervisor Allen Hinkley asked which end of the county the ambulances were dispatched to. Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott also wanted to know what the response time for each call was.
Wilson said she had made two sample spreadsheets of the calls so far and asked the supervisors to pick which way they would like to see the monthly reports laid out after the meeting.
Committee Chair and Andes town Supervisor Wayland “Bud” Gladstone asked how it was going and if it was running smoothly.
Rossley said “It’s a learning curve.”
County dispatchers are tasked with calling either the paid services out of Hancock and Sidney or the volunteer EMS squads first, then the county paid ambulance squad, AMR or Ambulnz, Hood said. Eight volunteer squads in the county allow mutual aid to be called at the same time as they are, but the other 13 companies in the county want the opportunity to respond to the call before mutual aid is called, Rossley said.
Hood said some volunteer agencies want the paid services called after the second tone, while others want the paid services called after the third tone, which is up to 10 minutes.
“It should be the first ambulance that can get there,” Sheriff Craig DuMond said. “We’re paying for the service. If someone is suffering a cardiac arrest the quickest ambulance should get the call.”
Rossley said cardiac arrests are echo level calls and anyone can respond if they are within a 10-minute radius. For example, if there was a call in Delhi and the Andes volunteer ambulance was at O’Connor Hospital in Delhi after dropping off a patient, they could respond to the call, he said.
The county dispatchers can see on the map where the county ambulance and AMR ambulances are, but cannot see where the Ambulnz ambulances are, Rossley said. The county is working with Ambulnz, which is based in Walton and Hobart, to get its information on the map, he said.
Rossley said Delhi received an EMS call for the corner of Covert Hollow Road in Hamden. Delhi knew the county ambulance was much closer to the call at its station in Hamden, so it let the county take the call.
Gladstone asked if the county ambulance responded to Sidney or Hancock for mutual aid. Rossley said the county ambulance has responded to Sidney five times, but has not responded to Hancock.
Hood said Jefferson also has responded into the county for mutual aid for a call at Robinson Terrace as both county ambulances were on other calls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.