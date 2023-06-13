People interested in publishing, learning about local publishers and writers and listening to writers read some of their works are invited to attend the Catskills Book Fair Saturday, June 17.
Publisher Black Sun Lit will present the fair from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Union Grove Distillery at 43311 State Route 28 in Arkville. It will be a celebration of publishers, booksellers, and bookmakers based in the Catskills and Hudson Valley regions, a media release said.
“I want people to realize they don’t have to go to New York City to learn and participate in publishing,” Jared Daniel Fagen, author, editor, and publisher of Black Sun Lit, and principal organizer of the book fair, said. “It’s right here. It’s really in their back yard. There is no shortage of publishers in the area.”
Fagen said he has lived in Arkville part-time since 2016 and participated in literary events sponsored by the Roxbury Arts Group as a member of the Writers in the Mountains. As a member of the organization, he has collaborated with other writers and publishers and decided to hold the book fair to highlight what is offered in the Catskills, he said. As a member of the community, he also wanted to volunteer his time to help the community, he said.
“My hope is for people to enjoy and learn a little more about about publishing and the artwork people are doing up here,” Fagen said. People will be able to mingle and gather around all the different Catskills and Hudson Valley publishers, peruse their selections and listen to writers, he said.
- The event will feature a diverse range of local publishers, booksellers, and bookmakers of poetry, fiction, non-fiction, art, regional interest, and more, including: 18 Owls Press, 1080 Press, After Hours Editions, Argos Books, BelladonnaCollaborative, Black Sun Lit, Bushel Collective, Diamond Hollow Books, McPherson & Company, Model City Books, Pinsapo Press, Post Traumatic Press, Purple Mountain Press and Station Hill Press.
The book fair will also feature two sets of poetry readings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. by local writers, the release said. Stacy Szymaszek, Sam Truitt and Kimberly Alidio will read at 5 p.m. Rachel Levitsky, Danniel Schoonebeek and Erin Fleming will read at 7 p.m.
Alidio has released four books of poetry, the release said. She has received the Nightboat Poetry Prize and was nominated for the United States Artists Fellowship and the Lambda Literary Award. Szymaszek has released seven books of poetry and was the director of The Poetry Project at St. Mark’s Church in New York City, the release said. Truitt, a native of Washington D.C. grew up in Tokyo and wrote 10 works in the “Vertical Elegies” series and “Tokyoatoto,” the release said. Now living in Woodstock, he is producer and a co-host of the podcast “Baffling Combustions” and director of Station Hill Press.
- Levitsky is the author of three books, more than 15 chapbooks, is is a founding member of the BelladonnaCollaborative and a full professor of writing at the Pratt Institute, the release said. Schoonebeek, a native of Delhi, is the author of two books and received a 2019 National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, the release said. Fleming is an author living in Brooklyn and Arkville and is a regular contributor to Black Sun Lit, the release said.
The book fair is free to attend, with refreshments for sale by Union Grove Distillery and pizza for sale by Catskill Mountain Embers.
Visit blacksunlit.com/catskills-book-fair for more information.
