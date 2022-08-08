The Shinhopple Memorial Center has been refurbished and will be open this weekend for the Colchester Historical Society quilt show.
The building at 1407 Trout Brook Road was built in 1932 and was an Episcopal church called the All Saints Chapel, a flier about the building said.
“It’s one of only seven log churches left in New York state,” Colchester Town Historian Kay Parisi-Hampel said. “It’s the only one in the Catskills.”
Parisi-Hampel said land was donated for the church and funding for the building was provided by Angelica Gerry, who also provided funds to build the Episcopal church in Lake Delaware. “The men in Shinhopple cut the lumber and laid a bluestone foundation,” she said.
The congregation was only active for about 20 years when the church was abandoned in 1951 and the building was turned into a community center, the flier said.
The Shinhopple Memorial center was dedicated on July 4, 1951 in memory of four local veterans who were killed in action — Richard O. McCarthy, Leonard I. Tompkins, William D. Francisco and William R. McKune, the flier said.
Parisi-Hampel said the building recently underwent five years of renovations, including installing a bathroom inside the building — the original outhouse still stands behind the building. The hardwood floors were refinished, a well was dug, a small kitchen was also installed in the building and the building was made handicapped accessible.
All of the renovations were overseen by Ann Hood and most of the renovations were completed by volunteers, she said. The center is now available for rent, so the historical society decided to partner with the center to hold the quilt show, she said. “We held a small one five years ago and people asked us when the next one would be held,” she said.
The quilts on display showcase not only the history of quilt making in rural America, but also the families that called Colchester home.
The oldest quilt on display is an 1885 quilt sewn by Imogene Hitt, who married into the Holmes family who had the mill on Tannery Road in Downsville, Parisi-Hampel said. In the crazy quilt are two silk ribbons, one from Ulysses S. Grant’s memorial service and one from the Grand Army of the Republic, and velvet fabric pieces.
She said silks and velvet were more expensive and showed the status of the family.
Four quilts that will be on display were donated to the Delaware County Historical Association by Gloria Driscoll and Carol Gendle, descendants of the Stadel family, who settled in the town of Colchester.
Delaware County Historical Association Collections Manager Angela Gaffney said the association was “happy” to share the quilts for the show and bring them “back home” if even for a couple days.
The Stadel family settled on Stadel Mountain after the patriarch fled Germany after killing his boss, Parisi-Hampel said. The family first settled in New York City and had a farm in what is now Central Park, before they moved to Colchester, she said.
The quilt show will also have three memory quilts — one from the Methodist Church, one from the Shaver-Geer family and one from the Smith family, Parisi-Hampel said. A memory quilt is one that has the names of members of a family or congregation embroidered into it. Quilts from the Mattson, Merrill and other families will also be on display.
Ellen Adams and Plum Crazy Quilters of Harvard will display modern quilts.
“We expect to have between 30 and 45 quilts on display; half antique, half modern,” Parisi-Hampel said.
The quilt show will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Suggested donation is $5 per person. Mia Koerner will give a lecture at 10 a.m. Saturday about how to care for antique quilts.
Proceeds from the show will be split evenly between the community center and historical society, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.