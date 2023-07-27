A raccoon in the town of Kortright has tested positive for rabies.
According to a media release from the Delaware County Public Health Department, the raccoon was the third animal in Delaware County to test positive for rabies this year. One person was exposed to the raccoon and has begun treatment. No domestic animals were exposed to the rabid animal.
Once infected, rabies is a virus that has 100% fatality rate when left untreated, in mammals including humans, the release said. The disease attacks the brain and spinal cord and can take several weeks to several months for symptoms to appear. Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Animals do not have to be aggressive or behave erratically to have rabies. But changes in any animal’s normal behavior can be early signs of rabies.
Public Health recommends the following precautions to protect oneself and family from possible exposure to rabies:
• Stay away from unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic.
• Do not leave pet food outside.
• Wash any wound from an animal encounter thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.
• Rabies vaccinations are encouraged to prevent rabies in humans and pets and it’s important to keep pets’ vaccinations current.
• Monitor pets when outside.
Public Health recommends that pet owners take advantage of any of the free remaining rabies clinics for cats, dogs and ferrets in Delaware County:
• At the Delhi Fire Hall at 140 Delview Terrace Extension in Delhi from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22.
• At the Stamford Fire Hall at 111 Main Street in Stamford from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12.
• At the DPW garage at 1 Village Street (200 Front St) in Deposit from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
To report a suspected rabid animal call Delaware County Public Health Services at 607-832-5200. For more information call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecountypublichealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.