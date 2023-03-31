A raccoon tested positive for rabies in the town of Delhi, according to a media release from Delaware County Public Health Services. This is the first animal in Delaware County to test positive for rabies in 2023.
One dog was bitten by a lab-confirmed rabid raccoon. There were no human exposures, according to the release. The owner of the exposed dog said the raccoon was not acting sick or appeared to be rabid. The release said vaccination records of the dog indicated the animal was not up to date its rabies vaccinations. The animal has begun a six month quarantine, following the New York State Department of Health guidelines.
“There have been reports to public health from other areas of the county about strange acting raccoons”, said Heather Warner, public health programs manager. “Getting your pet vaccinated by your vet or at a free clinic can help stop the spread of rabies from wild animals to humans”.
An exposure to rabies can be fatal for a human or a pet. The release says that pet owners take advantage of the free remaining rabies clinics in Delaware County.
To report a suspected rabid animal call Delaware County Public Health Services at 607-832-5200. For more information call 607-832-5200 or visit our website at www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.