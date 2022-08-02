The Otsego County Fair in Morris began with a downpour Tuesday, Aug. 2, but it didn’t deter visitors from attending the fair.
“It poured this morning,” Otsego County Fair Manager Lisa Jones said.
Fair Secretary Kelly Darrah said “At least one day it rains at the fair. I have a change of clothes in case.” The rain created puddles and a muddy track for harness racers that were quickly drying up as the sun was shining early Tuesday afternoon. This year, the fair created the Lewis Miller Tribute sire stakes race and “paid out the largest purse at a county fair,” Jones said. A sign inside the fair office said Miller was fair director from 1996 through 2015. Jones said she couldn’t remember the total purse, but it was “more than $4,000.”
Jones said she was looking forward to Wednesday night’s concert featuring Rayne Johnson and the professional wrestling competition on Friday evening.
Darrah said she was hired several years ago to be an entry clerk and “loved it so much, I decided to volunteer.”
She said she has been secretary for five years and “I’ve learned a lot. It’s a whole different experience, between the agricultural exhibits, dealing with vendors and entertainers and the midway. When you see excited people and you know you helped put it on, it’s rewarding.”
People walked around the fair looking at animal, 4-H, grange and conservation exhibits while munching on traditional fair food including funnel cakes, ice cream and cotton candy.
Renee Byma of Burlington Flats, and her niece, Grace Byma of North Carolina, were busy using clippers and blow dryers on her Holstein cows before they were shown later this week. Renee said it’s important for her to be at the fair and showing nine of her dairy cows because she wants to “promote small farms” like hers. “They are becoming more rare.”
Grace said she comes every year so she can show some of the cows at the fair.
Dairy judging will be held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
In addition to dairy cows, people can see beef cows, pigs, sheep, goats, horses, chickens, ducks and turkeys in various barns on the fairgrounds. Competitions will be held Wednesday through Saturday.
There is also a 4-H building full of exhibits, including fruits and vegetables, woodworking, baked goods, drawings and photographs, entered by area 4-H’ers.
In the 4-H building, Karoline Corkery, 15, of Oneonta, and Rosa Dangca, 15, of Laurens, were manning the 4-H snack stand that offered some healthy treats.
Both teens said they enjoyed being in 4-H and entering items in the fair to be judged. Corkery said she entered chickens, a lime tree, a reseeded chair and some chewy chocolate chip cookies. “My cookies are going to the State Fair,” she said. Dangca said she entered chickens and a drawing in this year’s fair and liked the “opportunities they [4-H] give us and the experience we get as members.”
The Grange Building was also a busy place Tuesday. Mary Frances Perricone provided the entertainment as people visited or looked at the displays local granges designed based on the theme “Grange Salutes America.” This year’s grand prize booth winner was the Colonel Harper Grange of Harpersfield, which did a display titled “Farmer Boys to Military Boys,” Anna Ritchey said.
The grange sells ice cream sandwiches, frozen bananas, milk and water to pay for the entertainment during the week, she said. This year, the grange tore off two booths, which were no longer needed, and created a children’s play area, she said. In addition to playing in corn, children can draw and a chalkboard and look at chicks.
The fair will continue through Sunday, Aug. 7. For more information about this year’s fair, visit otsegocountyfair.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.