The Daily Star recently welcomed a new copy editor and page designer to its newsroom.
Robby Gray, a recent graduate from SUNY Oneonta, said he has “always been interested in journalism” and said he always wanted a career in the news industry. He said he was a media studies major and an English minor.
He designs pages at the paper, and said he is enjoying it and hopes to “stick around as long as I can.”
Gray said he grew up in Carmel in Putnam County until he was a freshman in high school and then moved to Newtown, Connecticut, where he graduated high school. He said he returns to visit his family in Connecticut when he can. He has a younger brother, Ethan.
“I have a very supportive family,” he said. “My mom helps me out a lot.”
He said he received a scholarship to attend SUNY Oneonta and “fell in love” with the campus when he came for a tour.
“It was the best four years ever,” he said. “Even with COVID. When COVID hit, I decided to stay in Oneonta and moved off campus. It was obviously not the best of times, but it made my close friends even closer.”
He said he is compiling a mix tape of rap songs with his friends. He said he also likes to go hiking, being outdoors with nature and playing with his 10-week-old kitten, Monty.
In addition to working at the newspaper, he said he oversees the social media content at his aunt’s irrigation company in Westchester County.
“Robby brings enthusiasm and a real commitment to journalism,” Editor Robert Cairns said. “We’re glad to have him as part of our newsroom staff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.