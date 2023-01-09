The Daily Star Regional Spelling Bee will be held Saturday, Jan. 14.
The regional bee, which is in its 21st year, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Goodrich Theater on the SUNY Oneonta campus. The snowstorm date is Jan. 21. Daily Star Editor Robert Cairns will be the master of ceremonies.
According to information provided by Delaware Chenango Madison Otsego BOCES, 32 competitors representing 16 school districts from Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties will participate Saturday.
According to the program, the youngest student slated to compete Saturday is fourth-grade student Brooklynn Trimbell from South Kortright Central School. Cooperstown Central School eighth grader Emily Menzies, who placed second in last year’s competition, will return this year. Worcester Central School sixth grader Hailey Zabelicky will also return to the competition. She competed two years ago in the virtual competition. Worcester did not compete in last year’s spelling bee.
Martha Ryan, spelling bee program director, announced in November, the first- and second-place finishers from each participating school will compete in this year’s bee and it was moved to January from March.
“The number one reason for this change is to give our winner a better chance to compete at nationals,” she said in November.
By moving the competition, the winner will have two more months to practice their spelling before competing at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
The “Words of the Champions” study guide lists 4,000 words that could be used at the national bee, the national spelling bee website said. Prior to the school spelling bee, students receive a list of 100 words to practice, Ryan said. Each competitor in the regional spelling bee will receive 500 words to study prior to the competition.
“I love this program,” Ryan said. “It engages students with vocabulary and spelling. It’s great kids are learning new words.”
In addition to learning vocabulary and spelling, the competition gives students studying and public speaking skills, she said. During the competition, students must say the words and spell them correctly in front of four judges and the audience.
“By having more kids in the competition, it might take the edge off and give them good energy,” Ryan said of the nervousness of the students in the competition. “It should be a little more exciting with more students participating.”
Competing in the Regional Spelling Bee Saturday will be the following students representing the following schools:
• McKenna Ross, seventh grade, and Julian Terrell, eighth grade, from Afton.
• Kaitlyn Krester, seventh grade, and Noah Morrison, eighth grade, from Cherry Valley-Springfield.
• Menzies and Claire Baldo, seventh grade, from Cooperstown.
• Cael Abts, sixth grade, and Maja Margiotta, sixth grade, from Delaware Academy and Central School at Delhi.
• Harper Kinch, sixth grade, from Downsville.
• Hunter Dye, eighth grade, and Brock Redner, eighth grade, from Edmeston.
• George Coulter, seventh grade, and Brylee Beers, eighth grade, from Franklin.
• Kristin Gee, sixth grade, and Bree Peetz, sixth grade, from Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.
• Hunter McAdams, eighth grade, and Kendall Gould, sixth grade, from Morris.
• Linda Brown, eighth grade, and Piper Vandermark, sixth grade, from Norwich.
• Richard Tang, eighth grade, and Myles Rouggly, sixth grade, from Oneonta.
• Nelson Shoemaker, sixth grade, and Tristyn Lynch, seventh grade, from Otselic Valley.
• Rhea Wallace, eighth grade, Michaela Tucker, sixth grade, from Roxbury.
• Trimbell and Nicholas Nebesnik, eighth grade, from South Kortright.
• Devon Burnside, eighth grade, Brooke Cole, seventh grade, and Tyler Vasta, eighth grade, from Stamford.
• Zabelicky and Noah Fyfe, sixth grade, from Worcester.
As a sponsor, The Daily Star pays the registration fee for all schools in the Otsego Northern Catskill and Delaware-Chenango-Montgomery-Otsego Board of Cooperative Educational Services region to compete at the regional level and for the champion to compete at the national level, Ryan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.