The Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced a Rensselaer man was arrested on felony charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 88 in the town of Maryland.
According to the media release, deputies responded to I-88 Aug. 12, after multiple calls from motorists who reported a vehicle operating erratically. Deputies located the vehicle, observed the erratic operation and stopped the vehicle.
The driver, Christopher M. Viggiano, 40, was arrested and charged with felony driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, felony DWI with a previous conviction less than 10 years, refusal to take a breathalyzer test, failure to keep right and driving on the shoulder, the release said.
Viggiano was processed and released and is scheduled to appear in Maryland Town Court at a later date, the release said.
