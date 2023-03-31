Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-NY19, visited Oneonta Friday, March 31, to discuss issues important to city staff and common council members.
Council Member Luke Murphy, D-First Ward, said he was concerned about the lack of mental health access for children.
Molinaro said before visiting city hall he visited A.O. Fox Hospital and they also discussed the lack of mental health availability in the county. He said while he was county executive for Dutchess County they started a stabilization center for residents. The center became the model for other counties to replicate in order to implement better mental health care.
Mark Davies, D-Second Ward said he would like to look at the model. Molinaro said personnel in Dutchess County are available to talk with personnel in Otsego County.
Mayor Mark Drnek said they would follow up with Molinaro and Dutchess County.
Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, said the city has a Community Wellness Committee and it held a youth summit which brought agencies that help youth together to discuss issues and share ideas. It also allowed the staff to see what each organization offered, he said.
Molinaro said it was important for local organizations to talk with each other so they don't end up with "compassion fatigue."
Carson also asked on behalf of Council Member Emily Falco, D-Eighth Ward, what Molinaro saw as the highest priority in upstate New York.
Molinaro answered mental health and substance abuse. "It's the crisis of our lifetime," he said. "It's affecting everything else. It's affecting economics. It's affecting quality of life."
City Administrator Greg Mattice raised concerns about the several recent train derailments across the country. "Being involved in operations and watching the news I watched that the terrible accident in Ohio, there is a railroad that runs right through town," he said. Mattice asked Molinaro, who is as a member of the House's infrastructure committee, if the derailment was a topic of discussion on the committee.
Molinaro said his district has rail freight and passenger service lines and said as soon as the derailment happened the committee wanted to know what caused the derailment, the regulation that authorized the controlled burn, when the regulations were last reviewed and how the air and water was monitored following the derailment.
Molinaro also said the committee asked the Department of Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency if any regulations needed reforming following the accident and what tools can be given to local emergency response personnel. He also said more information about the hazardous materials that are being transported along the rails should be given to local municipalities.
According to a media release of his work schedule, Molinaro also visited Otsego-Northern Catskills BOCES on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.