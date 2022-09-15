State officials said the number of private sector jobs in New York grew in August.
According to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor, the number of private sector jobs in the state increased over the month by 27,600, or 0.3%, to 8,054,900 in August. The number of private sector jobs in the U.S. increased by 0.2% in August.
New York’s private sector jobs (not seasonally adjusted) increased by 411,800, or 5.4%, over the year in August 2022, which exceeded the 4.4% increase in the number of private sector jobs in the U.S.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 4.3% in July to 4.7% in August 2022. From August 2021 to August 2022, the unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) fell from 6.7% to 4.9%.
From July to August 2022, the labor force (seasonally adjusted) increased by 32,500. At the same time, the labor force participation rate went up from 60.3% in July 2022 to 60.5% in August 2022, its highest rate since March 2020.
The number of private sector jobs in New York is based on a payroll survey of New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Monthly payroll employment estimates are preliminary and subject to revision as more complete data become available the following month. The BLS calculates the state’s unemployment rate based partly upon the results of the monthly current population survey of about 3,100 households in the state.
