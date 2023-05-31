The Daily Star welcomed a new reporter to the newsroom Tuesday.
Lauren Takores, 39, grew up in Wallingford, Connecticut, but has deep roots in Oneonta.
"I grew up in Wallingford," she said. "Oneonta is where my mom grew up and I visited here a lot growing up. I'm smitten with upstate New York. I still have family in Oneonta. In the '60s my grandfather was mayor of Oneonta. He was the first Democrat elected."
James Georgeson was well known in Oneonta for his civic involvement, she said. Her grandmother was also involved in civic engagement.
"I think they would be pleased to see I chose a public-minded career and especially for settling in Oneonta," she said.
In addition to Georgeson, who has a road named for him in Neahwa Park, Takores is a descendant of Joseph S. Lunn, another well-known Oneonta resident, who has a road named after him in Wilber Park.
Takores will cover city of Oneonta and Otsego County government, as well as general assignment reporting. "I am looking forward to see how government works here," she said. "Connecticut doesn't have county government. It was abolished in the '60s. There are no regional services."
Takores earned a masters degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. She covered her hometown of Wallingford, breaking news and general assignments for the Meriden Record-Journal for five years.
She then worked for the Ellensburg Daily Record as a general assignment reporter and the education reporter.
A member of the Society of Professional Journalists, she has received awards for her reporting, most recently for her COVID-19 coverage, she said.
For the past year she worked for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 4 in the public relations office, but said "I'm better suited for the world of journalism."
When she saw the job opening at the Daily Star, "I knew I had to jump on the opportunity and move to Oneonta," she said.
"Lauren's experience and enthusiasm for journalism impressed me from our first meeting," Daily Star Editor Robert Cairns said. "Her connections to Oneonta were a plus. I'm excited to have her join our staff."
