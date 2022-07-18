Every second Saturday, a Norwich City Police Department vehicle sits in front of the department on East Main Street waiting to be filled with non-perishable breakfast food items.
Called “Cram the Cruiser,” the items are collected by members of the Canasawacta Valley Free Methodist Church in Norwich and will be distributed during the Helping Hands Norwich giveaway beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the YMCA, Darlene Muserallo-Conklin, coordinator of the outreach said.
“The whole church participates,” Muserallo-Conkling said. She said people organize the food that had been donated and “all take turns taking in donations and handing out fliers” about the Helping Hands Norwich event.
She said each month it varies as to who donates and what is donated. She said the church started the event almost two years ago, shortly after Lori Race began Helping Hands Norwich.
She said the church asked the police department if they would like to partner with the church for the monthly donations.
Police Chief Rodney Marsh said in an email that the Community Advisory Board recommended the department agree to the partnership. “ was an initiative to help foster a positive relationship between the community and the police department,” he said.
Each month an SUV cruiser is placed on the front lawn of the department, or in the garage during the winter, for the monthly food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., she said.
“We like giving back to the community,” she said. “We’re not the only church involved, but we’re the only church that sponsors Cram the Cruiser.”
The CVFree Church is one of several churches and organizations that help Helping Hands Norwich distribute food, pet food, personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies to about 100 people each month, Price said.
“It’s all run by the community,” she said. “Every church and every agency finances it.”
She said one church provides all of the shampoo given away monthly, another church makes hygiene bags every month, NBT Bank and M&T Bank send volunteers the day of the giveaway, the pet food comes from Southern Tier Pet Nutrition in Sherburne and Chobani donates items.
Price said she started Helping Hands Norwich in January 2020 after she spent time teaching in jail and seeing a need. She approached the Norwich YMCA and the Chenango County United Way to partner with.
She said “the Y provided a space and United Way provided the funding.”
She said the COVID-19 pandemic only disrupted one month’s, March 2020, giveaway. In April 2020, the bags were delivered to the families, then the drive thru giveaway began in May 2020 and has taken place ever since.
She said inflation has impacted the amount of items donated and some supply is hard to get. There are no income guidelines required for people attending the event.
“There is no judgment,” she said. “We give treats to the dogs and popsicles to the kids.”
