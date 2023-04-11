Flooding and fishing were the top two concerns residents raised following a presentation about the closure of the Delaware Aqueduct by the Department of Environmental Protection in Hancock Tuesday evening, April 11.
Jennifer Garigliano, chief of staff, Bureau of Water Supply New York City Department of Environmental Protection, outlined why the closure needs to happen and what will happen during the closure.
The 85-mile-long Delaware Aqueduct begins at the Rondout Reservoir in Ulster County and ends north of New York City in the Hillview Reservoir in Yonkers. Water from the Pepacton and Cannonsville reservoirs in Delaware County and Neversink Reservoir in Sullivan County flow through tunnels to the Roundout Reservoir. The aqueduct delivers about half of New York City’s water supply—about 600 million gallons a day—using only gravity, a previous article said.
During the 1990s, the department was contacted by Central Hudson after it saw bubbles in the Hudson River near its Roseton power plant, Garigliano said. The aqueduct goes under the Hudson River near there, she said. The limestone the tunnel went through was deteriorating the concrete and steel and allowed water to leak, she said. A second leak was found in Warwarsing, she said. The leaks allowed between 20 and 30 million gallons of water to leak each day, she said.
The department decided to build a bypass tunnel under the Hudson River and announced the $1 billion project in 2010. The new bypass, being connected 600 feet beneath the Hudson River, is the first tunnel built under the Hudson River since 1957, when the south tube of the Lincoln Tunnel was completed, the DEP website said.
The aqueduct needs to be closed so that it can be connected to the bypass tunnel, she said. The plan is to close the aqueduct on Oct. 1, make the repairs and reopen it in April next year. The timeframe was chosen because water is in the least demand in the winter, she said.
At the same time the bypass tunnel is connected, the leak in Warwarsing will be repaired by regrouting the tunnel, she said.
Water from the Catskill Aqueduct and Croton Aqueduct will supply the drinking water to New York City during that time, she said. The Catskill Aqueduct takes water from the Ashokan Reservoir. The Schoharie Reservoir feeds the Ashokan Reservoir with water.
The department plans to draw down the three reservoirs that supply the Delaware Aqueduct during the summer months to try to mitigate flooding while it is closed, Garigliano said.
Joan Homovich said she lives right below the Pepacton Reservoir in Downsville and was concerned about flooding. She said she monitors the reservoir levels closely and was concerned as the reservoir was at 70% capacity in October. By the end of February it was at 100% and water has been going over the spillway ever since then.
Other people in the audience also said they were concerned about flooding. Garigliano said the department meets every morning at 8 to decide how much water to release and that will continue. She said the department looks at forecasts from the National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and is working with IBM and Columbia University to come up with other forecasting models before it determines how much water to release. However, “I don’t have a crystal ball,” she said. “I can’t tell you how much water we’ll be releasing on Dec. 2, 2023.”
She said the department would be releasing more water if the reservoirs were high.
Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold asked if the reservoir would run out of cold water if it is drawn too low as the town relies on fishing tourism. Garigliano said they would stay cold.
Garigliano said she would be back to Hancock in August to answer more questions and give an update on the project.
