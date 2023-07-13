Area residents took advantage of free health care screenings for themselves and their pets Thursday at the Healthy Delaware Army Innovative Readiness Training mission clinic at Walton Central School.
Lydia Craig said she came the first day of the free clinic to get her eyes checked and found out she was given the wrong prescription by the clinic she went to prior. "I love it, I can see again," she said.
Craig said the Walton Central School sent home information about the clinic, so she came back Thursday with her grandson to get checked out.
"Yesterday, I brought my dog," Craig said. "I thought something was wrong with him. The vet said he had an impacted gland. The vets were very gentle."
Craig encouraged everyone to come.
Kelly Vixby, of Walton, also took advantage of of the free eyecare after she realized her health insurance wouldn't cover the glasses she needed. "I can see and they're nice glasses," she said.
Capt. Moyin Williams said people can choose between 10 and 15 different frames. People can pick them up the next day. The lenses are made in the technology room by soldiers from the Martin Army Community Hospital in Fort Moore, Georgia.
Sgt. John Stewart said his team will probably make more than 1,000 pairs of glasses by the end of the mission.
Williams, who is a critical care nurse, said this is her company's annual training mission. "I'm so excited to be here," she said.
Members of the U.S. Army Reserve, 405th Field Hospital, 338th Minimal Care Detachment, 455th Dental Company, 804th Medical Brigade, and Fort Moore, Georgia, have set up a field hospital inside the Walton Central middle and high schools.
People attending the medical clinic enter through the high school lobby and fill out paperwork. They take the paperwork to the different medical screenings they need. The free clinic offers physicals, eye and dental exams and behavioral health screenings.
If during a physical exam a chronic condition or injuries are found, the person could see a physical or occupational therapist.
Capt. Steven Massero said he is offering occupational therapy to residents to show them ways they can improve their lives.
Sgt. 1st Class Donat Thibeault said this is the first IRT mission he's been involved in, but not the first community mission. He was activated during the COVID-19 pandemic and served at the Javits Center when it was a field hospital.
A printout from the Army said in the first two days, providers saw 137 people and the total value of treatment was $65,342.
People who are screened and found to have high blood pressure can get medication to lower it at the pharmacy. The pharmacy also has antibiotics, stool softeners and pain medications. It does not have any controlled substances.
People bringing their pets for free checkups and rabies shots enter the middle school lobby, fill out paperwork and wait to be seen by a handful of veterinarians.
Everyone exits at the same door and can enter a tent to learn about community organizations offering a variety of services.
Several dignitaries took a tour of the facility Thursday, including Lt. Col. David Weir, 439 MMB Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Horan, 439 MMB Command Sergeants Major, Federal Chair Appalachian Regional Commission Gayle Manchin, Harris Weiss, who represented Gov. Kathy Hochul, Walton Mayor Ed Snow and Seth Wildenstein, Delaware Valley Hospital director of support services, and several local town supervisors.
Delaware County Planning Director Shelly Johnson-Bennett said every county department has contributed to the mission. Public Health Director Mandy Walsh helped by getting the local hospitals on board, and the cancer screening coach for mammograms to come to the event. The Department of Public Works made all the signs and created the traffic flow. The Department of Emergency Services is supplying some of the medical supplies for the mission. The Department of Social Services and Office for the Aging are providing transportation to residents.
"It's a great united mission," she said.
While the 104 soldiers are stationed in Walton, they have been able to participate in some fun activities, Johnson-Bennett said. The first night, some played vintage base ball. Wednesday they were treated to a private tour of Hanford Mills Museum. Thursday night they were scheduled to eat at the New Hope Community Church, next door to the school. Friday night they have the opportunity to go to the movies at the Walton Theater for half-price. They will also have a classic car cruise-in, learn how to fly fish, be treated to a barbecue at Delaware Valley Hospital, play basketball against the local AAU team and will be treated to a thank you dinner at the fairgrounds July 20, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.