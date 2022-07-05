A car purchased at Tietbohl’s Chevrolet in Delhi in the 1960s returned to Delhi for the holiday weekend.
Ruth Vredenburgh said her husband, Ernest, who was a salesman at Tiebohl’s Chevrolet, sold a brand new 1969 Chevrolet Corvair to his father Andrew in Arkville.
She said Ernest was a salesman for the Tiebohls for years and followed them around where they set up shop. She said the business was started in Margaretville and moved to Cobleskill before it moved to Delhi.
“The first place was where the Delaware National Bank is,” she said. “Then it moved to 172 Main Street.”
She said the side entrance to the bank used to have an underground entrance for cars and wondered if it was still there.
She said Chevrolet stopped making Corvairs in 1969, which was one reason why her husband convinced his father to buy the car. Ruth said they also owned a Corvair and said they were “good in all weather, especially in the snow. I remember piling the kids in the back and taking them to Thanksgiving in the snow.”
She said that selling point convinced many people in the area to buy them the 10 years they were built.
She said Ernest would convince local veterinarians to buy one by driving them up Bramley Mountain. “He would say ‘You can run a Corvair up anything.’”
Ruth said when Ernest’s father died, “his mother came to live with us.” She said her mother-in-law didn’t drive, so she gave the Corvair to Ernest.
She said she and her husband would take drives in the Corvair. When Ernest died, her nephew Cameron Low bought the car and took it to Mooresville, North Carolina to be restored.
“The only thing that wasn’t restored were the seats,” Ruth said. “They didn’t need replacing.”
Low visited the family July 4th weekend and brought the car up to Delhi on a trailer, she said. Ruth said she got to ride in the car a couple of times, before he left Monday to go back to North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.