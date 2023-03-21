A project to renovate an old bank building into housing units in the village of Richfield Springs will receive grant money from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced March 21, in a media release, that $13.5 million was awarded to 14 projects across the state through the third round of the more than $48 million Buildings of Excellence Competition. The competition “recognizes the design, construction and operation of clean, resilient, and low-carbon or carbon neutral multifamily buildings,” the release said. In addition to the awards for demonstration projects, $1.1 million for early-stage design support was also announced to help ensure the most cost-effective, low-carbon solutions are integrated into projects from the start of design.
The project in Richfield Springs received $110,000, the release said.
The competition supports the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050 and ensure at least 35%, with a goal of 40%, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed toward disadvantaged communities, the release said. The announcement also supports Hochul’s goal to develop 2 million climate friendly homes by 2030.
The announcement was made during an awards ceremony held at the American Institute of Architects New York Chapter Center for Architecture in New York City, the release said. Launched in 2019, the competition is the only one of its kind in the nation and is administered by NYSERDA to provide financial incentives and recognition for the design, construction, and operation of clean, resilient, low- or zero-carbon emitting buildings. In total, the competition has provided awards for the construction of 56 state-of-the-art new construction and gut-renovation projects, including more than 1,300 units that will serve low-to-moderate income households with 52% of the projects in disadvantaged communities.
Competition applicants were required to demonstrate cost-effective, low-carbon or carbon-neutral designs that are profitable for developers, offer predictable revenue and costs, and provide a competitive edge, while simultaneously creating a comfortable, healthy, and affordable space for building occupants, the release said. The winning projects are also required to provide comprehensive data on design, construction and cost that can be analyzed and shared to increase the number of low- to zero-carbon buildings in the state.
