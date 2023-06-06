State Route 10 in Jefferson will be closed for 10 weeks while a culvert is replaced.
Schoharie County released a public announcement on its website from the state Department of Transportation about the upcoming project.
The announcement said the culvert over Middle Brook, just north of the hamlet of Jefferson, will be replaced, which will necessitate a detour. The signed detour will take drivers to Main Street/county Route 2A, North Harpersfield Road, which is county Route 2A, to Fuller Road/county Route 67 back to state Route 10. The detour is about three miles, the announcement said.
Scott Cook, public information specialist at New York State Department of Transportation, Region 9 in Binghamton, said the project will probably start a month from now and an advisory will be released at the time.
He said the same company has been contracted by the state to replace other culverts in the region. One culvert will be along state Route 80 near Cooperstown, and that project will start after Columbus Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.