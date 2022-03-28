Robert Cairns appointed Daily Star editor

Robert Cairns, managing editor of The Daily Star, has been promoted to editor of the paper, effective April 1, Publisher Fred Scheller announced Monday.
Cairns succeeds Denielle Cazzolla, who recently resigned after a 24-year career with the paper.
“We are fortunate to have an experienced journalist transition to the top spot in the newsroom,” said Scheller. “Bob has extensive knowledge of the Oneonta market and the people who live here. He will do a great job.”
Cairns joined The Daily Star in June of 2016 as a columnist and sections editor. He moved up to managing editor two years later, working directly with reporters and photographers on news content in print and online.
His journalism career started in local radio before he joined the Delaware Register & Review in Walton in 1996 as a staff writer. He moved to The Walton Reporter in 1998, spending more than 16 years there as a staff writer, associate editor and editor-in-chief.
Cairns has been instrumental in connecting The Daily Star’s print and digital presence with readers. He is well-known in the paper’s four-county market because of his column writing and longtime participation in volunteer organizations.
“I believe community journalism is vital and I know the importance of The Daily Star to the communities it serves,” he said. “I look forward to using my experience and knowledge to guide our newsroom team in its work.”
