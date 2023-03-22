A Roscoe man pleaded guilty in Delaware County Court on Monday, March 20, for violating an order of protection.
According to a media release, Douglas Rodriguez, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony after an arraignment by Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa.
Rodriguez was arraigned for repeatedly calling a person who had an order of protection against him and trying to convince her not to testify against him, the release said.
After arraignment, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt and admitted that he was aware of a court order prohibiting him from contacting the victim, and that he intentionally violated that court order by calling the victim several times for no legitimate purpose, the release said.
Rosa remanded Rodriguez to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $35,000 cash bail, and ordered that the defendant undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation, along with a mental health evaluation, the release said.
Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced April 10, at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.