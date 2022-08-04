Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. announced the arrest of a Roseboom man after he allegedly assaulted a child.

According to a media release, the department was called after a child was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury. After an investigation, deputies discovered Clayton E. Truax, 25, caused a significant physical injury to the child with a metal water bottle, the release said.

Truax was charged with second- and third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned at centralized arraignment and bail was set at $5,000 cash or credit card or $50,000 secured bond, the release said.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Otsego County Child Protective Services and the Child Advocacy Center in Cooperstown, the release said.

