About 20 people watched as Greater Oneonta Historical Society Executive Director Marcela Micucci cut a ribbon on a historic marker remembering the D&H Roundhouse on Friday, Nov. 18.
The historical society worked with the city of Oneonta and Otsego Now to unveil the marker on Roundhouse Road in Oneonta. The Oneonta Department of Public Works erected the sign, Mayor Mark Drnek said.
Drnek talked about the history of the roundhouse. “So the cliché is that those who don’t know their history are doomed to repeat it,” Drnek said. “I would suggest however that Oneonta should take note of this particular piece of history and seek to replicate the big thinking that went into the creation of what was for a time the world’s largest roundhouse. It, the D&H railroad business and the neighborhoods that grew around it provided the economic support for Oneonta’s reimagination as the vibrant city it became through the first half of the 20th century. Big thinking, though, did not disappear from our community when the roundhouse closed, nor did big thinkers.”
Drnek said there are big thinkers today and the area is ready for what develops next. He suggested the marker should be “their inspiration.”
Micucci said it had taken quite a bit of time compile the application and get the historical marker, which was funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s New York State Historic Marker Grant Program.
“We hope this is the first of many historical markers in Oneonta,” she said of the marker that was placed at the corner of Roundhouse Road and Fonda Avenue in Oneonta on the property of A Treffeisen & Son LLC.
The marker documents one of the largest roundhouses in the nation and “a structure that had an invaluable impact on Oneonta’s social, economic, and cultural landscape,” a media release said. The marker said “D & H Roundhouse serviced & stored trains on Delaware & Hudson Railroad. Considered one of the finest when constructed in 1906. Closed in 1954. William G. Pomeroy Foundation 2022.”
Robert Brzozowski, former executive director of the historical society, thanked Jim Loudon for the wording that went on the marker. “We couldn’t say exactly what we wanted because the Pomeroy foundation has a word limit,” he said.
Brzozowski said the foundation also funded a historical marker for the Homer Folks Home that will be dedicated in the spring.
Before the ceremony, John Spence sprinkled some of Tony Mongillo’s ashes at the base of the sign. Mongillo was Spence’s stepfather and worked at the Roundhouse for many years, he said. Spence said his father also worked at the railyard. Mongillo was also an artist who painted trains, and Spence donated one of his paintings to the historical society.
