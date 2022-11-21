Roxbury constable: Hunter died in fall
Roxbury Constable Stephen Williamson said a hunter died in Vega after he slipped and fell from a tree stand on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Williamson said he investigated the accident Saturday, and said Ferdinando Paparatti, 71, of Harrison, was climbing up to a tree stand when he “slipped on a rail of the ladder and fell 12 feet. It was a freak accident.”
Williamson said Paparatti’s son found him after he didn’t return to the house after two to three hours. He said the Roxbury and Margaretville rescue squads responded, as did the Roxbury Fire Department. He said Paparatti was found 200 to 300 yards from the house and the fire department had to use an utility vehicle to reach him.
He said Paparatti was pronounced dead at the scene by the county medical examiner.
