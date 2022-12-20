Several communities in the state were awarded Restore New York Communities Initiative grants Tuesday, Dec. 20, including the town of Roxbury.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced more than $102 million was awarded to 64 projects through the Restore New York Communities Initiative. Restore New York “supports municipal revitalization efforts across the state, helping to remove blight, reinvigorate downtowns, and generate economic opportunity in communities statewide,” a media release said. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments “revitalize their communities and encourage commercial investment, improve the local housing stock, put properties back on the tax rolls and increase the local tax base,” the release said.
The town of Roxbury will receive $1.8 million to renovate the Kirkside Estate. The Inn at Kirkside project will repurpose the historic estate into lodging and a restaurant with an integrated educational program that provides experiential learning to aspiring professionals in the hospitality and tourism industries, the release said.
“These Restore New York grants will help to reimagine downtowns across our state and transform vacant, blighted, and underutilized buildings into vibrant community anchors,” Hochul said in the release.
More than $19 million has been awarded to three municipalities in this round for special projects. The city of Albany will receive $9.75 million for the Central Warehouse project, the village of Endicott in Broome County will receive $6 million to renovate the former IBM building, and the city of Utica in Oneida County will receive $4 million to rehabilitate the Mayro Building, the release said. Special projects are awarded to municipalities where a highly visible and blighted property causes severe economic injury and has a depressing effect on the overall economic development potential of the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.