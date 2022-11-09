ONEONTA — The Oneonta Community Concert Band will honor veterans with marches and melodies at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in downtown Oneonta at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
According to a media release, Conductor Andrew D. Pease will lead the traditional “Salute to Veterans” concert of patriotic music. The program will feature familiar historic marches and medleys along with newer pieces.
The musical lineup includes “The Black Horse Troop” by John Philip Sousa, “Courage for Winds” by Adrienne Albert, “Military Escort” by Harold Bennett, “Remembrance” by D.I.D. Choi, “E Pluribus Unum” by Fred Jewell, and “Polly Oliver” by Thomas R. Root. Selections from “Suite Francaise” by Darius Milhaud also will be presented.
The hour-long concert will end with “A Hymn for the Lost and the Living” by Eric Ewazen, the “Armed Forces Salute” arranged by Bob Lowden, and “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin.
Funding support for the program comes from a Dewar Foundation grant.
Call 607-376-7485 or find the Oneonta Community Concert Band page on Facebook for more information.
