A holiday tradition will continue Saturday, Dec. 3, with the annual Home for the Holidays parade in Oneonta.
The parade, which is hosted by Destination Oneonta and its community partner, The Daily Star, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Line up will start at 9 a.m. along Elm Street.
“It’s such a great day,” David Kropp, event manager at Destination Oneonta, said. “We bring Santa into town for the kids.”
So far, 15 groups have signed up to participate in the parade, and people can still sign up until Thursday. “As of right now there are not as many as other years,” Kropp said.
The parade has been a staple in the city for more than 50 years, according to a previous article in The Daily Star.
After the parade, people can participate in a scavenger hunt along Main Street to help the Nutcracker find all the Mice on Main Street, Kropp said.
“People will have to solve a riddle to locate the mice,” he said. People who find all of the mice and fill out and turn in the entry form will be entered into a drawing for two tickets to the Fokine Ballet Company’s production of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 16, or 17.
The Gingerbread Jubilee has also been a holiday tradition for several years. Kropp said he volunteered to help out with the jubilee 20 years ago and remembers a kid who entered a gingerbread house, and has continued to enter the contest, even after graduating college.
Kropp said his favorite part is seeing all the different gingerbread houses and “all the ways people come up with their design.” He said competitors always seem to come up with new ways to decorate a gingerbread house and others see that and have an idea for next year.
This year’s gingerbread house theme is “Favorite Board Game.” “We took suggestions from contestants last year and picked one of the suggestions,” he said.
So far, there are about 15 people registered to bring decorated houses and people can still sign up. Many people wait to see how their gingerbread house turns out before they decide whether to bring their creation to the competition, he said.
The Gingerbread Jubilee and the Festival of Trees will be held in the atrium of the Foothills Performing Arts Center at 24 Market Street and will begin at 11 a.m. “It’s the first time they’ll be together in the same spot,” Kropp said.
The Festival of Trees is a collaboration with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Area businesses decorate or sponsor trees to best fit their business or the theme of their choice for the community to enjoy, a media release said.
