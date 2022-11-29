Volunteers and businesses have been busy transforming the Otsego County Fairgrounds into a holiday light show.
“We started stringing lights in September,” Lisa Jackson, Otsego County Fair manager, said. “It’s grown every year.”
Most of the buildings on the fairgrounds have lights around the windows and roof lines or have words written in string lights on them, including “Happy Holidays” and “Peace on Earth.” Wreaths also hang from the back of the grandstand.
The Holiday of Lights is in its fifth year and Jackson credits the event with saving the fair during the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the 2020 fair. “It really made a difference,” she said. “It helped us through. We didn’t have to borrow money like many other fairs had to.”
Since the start of the drive-through display in Morris, Jackson said the board noticed other such displays have popped up and board members wanted to add something new to this year’s event.
“We added a Santa’s Village this year,” she said.
Santa’s Village includes a general store filled with Christmas décor, ornaments, signs and apparel, a bakery with baked goods, a post office and kissing bridge for photo opportunities, Jackson said.
“Kids can write a letter to Santa and mail it to him,” she said of the post office.
“Once people drive through to the end they can either exit or they can park and go to the village,” she said. “It’s $10 per car and there’s no extra charge to visit Santa’s Village. There’s something for everyone.”
Jackson said Santa, Mrs. Claus and some elves will be in the village and every child younger than 12 will receive a present when they visit Santa.
The Grinch will also be walking around Santa’s Village, she said. While driving through the display, people will need to be on the lookout for six or seven heads and hands of The Grinch for a scavenger hunt, she said.
She said more than 30 businesses have signed up to display decorations so far this year. “They just started setting up,” she said. “Most will be there this weekend setting up.”
Several businesses are returning including JB’s Line Cleaning & Plumbing, which won the people’s choice award last year for best display, and there are some new businesses participating this year, she said. “The 4-H and Pathfinder Village are also participating,” she said.
Attendees will vote for the best display again this year. In addition, the snack shack on the route will hand out hot chocolate and cookies.
Holiday of Lights will take place Dec. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Otsego County Fairgrounds at 48 Lake Street in Morris.
