The Scarecrow Festival will return to the village of Stamford after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The returning festival, which will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has a new location and a new contest this year, Heidi Pickett, an organizer, said.
“We have moved the festival to Rexmere Park this year,” she said. The park, at 159 West Main Street, is larger, so it will “handle our increase in the number of vendors and give us more space for live music and activities,” she said.
Activities at the park will include a family-friendly scarecrow contest, live music by Those Darn Cats and Bobby Curious, pumpkin decorating sponsored by the Stamford Village Library, PaPa’s Little Hillbilly Express train ride, Chee Chee the Clown, Thomson’s Photo Booth and children’s activities organized by various groups and booth sponsors, she said.
There will be a “very wide variety” of arts and craft vendors and food vendors set up in the park she said. “We will also have a food court with a variety of foods available to enjoy at the event or to take home.”
Anyone entering the scarecrow contest, must have their completed scarecrow at the park by 1 p.m. “They will be judged based upon the theme of Family Friendly Scarecrows,” Pickett said. There will be cash awarded to the first, second and third place winners. Two members of the Roxbury Arts Group staff and Stamford Mayor Bob Schneider will be the judges.
Also new this year is the merchant scarecrow contest. Participating businesses in the village have created scarecrows and have placed them outside their businesses. People can pick up a ballot at a participating business, visit area businesses to get their ballot stamped, and vote for their favorite scarecrow. Completed ballots need to be dropped off at the Stamford Village Library by Tuesday, Sept. 27.
“We wanted to increase foot traffic in our local businesses, so we started this contest where the merchants put out scarecrows and people can view them, visit the business to get a ballot stamped, then turn in their ballot to be in a drawing for $100 worth of local gift certificates,” Pickett said.
The festival has been organized by the Stamford Rotary Club for the past 10 years. Prior to that, the Greater Stamford Area Chamber of Commerce held the event, she said.
“Stamford Rotary is proud to put this event on to celebrate this region and provide an fun afternoon for children of all ages,” she said. “My favorite part of this event is the community members coming together to visit, support our local businesses and spend time with their families.”
