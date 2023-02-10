Residents of the Schenevus Central School District will vote whether or not to merge with the Worcester district on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Schenevus Interim Superintendent Jeffrey Bennett, who was appointed to the position on Jan. 18, said in a media release that his “goal is to ensure a sound education and a safe haven for the Schenevus CSD students.”
Bennett said even though he has been at the district a short time, he has only positive things to report about the staff and students of Schenevus, the release said. He said he is impressed with the cleanliness of the school and can see how the staff care about the building and the success of their students. He has found that contrary to what he was led to believe, Schenevus offers the students a variety of course offerings, including electives and college level courses.
According to the release, Schenevus offers the opportunity for students to earn 33 college credits. It also offers an array of sports teams including soccer, basketball, baseball, softball, cross country and track. Teachers and staff at Schenevus are working hard to finish out the school year strong, as well as preparing curriculum for the upcoming school year, regardless of the outcome of the vote, Bennett said in the release.
The release said a building condition survey is in its planning stages, but has not been presented yet. Repairs to the roof are needed, however, it should not come at a cost to the taxpayers.
Bennett is working on the 2023-2024 budget and said he feels that the district will be financially solvent, the release said.
A resident presented a petition signed by residents equaling at least 10% of the district’s student body, to the Schenevus Board of Education asking for another vote on the merger on Dec. 2, one year and one day after residents rejected a merger by a 509-to-254 vote.
The district contacted the state education department and received an order from state Commissioner of Education Betty Rosa on Dec. 28, to hold the revote on Feb. 15. Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m.
According to Rosa’s order, the petition asked that “a special meeting be held to determine whether the order dated October 13, 2021 dissolving Schenevus Central School District and annexing the territory thereof to the Worcester Central School District be approved.”
The order said residents will vote on the following resolution, “RESOLVED that effective July 1, 2024, SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT be annexed to WORCESTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, as provided in the order of the Commissioner now before this meeting.”
Worcester residents approved the proposal 298 to 162 in 2021 and do not need to revote.
The Schenevus and Worcester boards of education agreed on the following shared commitments:
• both buildings will be used after the merger;
• the building in Schenevus would keep its name, colors and mascot;
• federal stimulus money would be consolidated into the merged district;
• Schenevus would be responsible for buying out the Schenevus superintendent’s contract and the new district would renegotiate Worcester Superintendent Tim Gonzales’ contract;
• employment will be offered to any Schenevus employees who wish to come to Worcester;
• Worcester pay rates will be raised to a level comparable to Schenevus pay rates;
• a student transition team will be formed to oversee all aspects of student life in a merged district;
• one valedictorian and one salutatorian each for both districts will be honored for the first two years of the merger.
Residents of the Schenevus school district who are 18 and older, are U.S. citizens, and have lived within the district for at least 30 days prior to the vote can vote on this annexation, the release said. Voters should bring identification to the polls to prove residency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.