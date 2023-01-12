Residents of the Schenevus Central School District will vote again on whether to merge with the Worcester district on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
A resident presented a petition signed by residents equaling at least 10% of the district’s student body, asking for another vote on the merger on Dec. 2, one year and one day after residents of the district rejected the merger, a letter to residents from the Schenevus School Board said.
The letter said “state education law allows community members members to petition to revote one year and one day following a failed merger vote.”
The district contacted the state education department and received an order from state Commissioner of Education Betty Rosa on Dec. 28, to hold the revote on Feb. 15. Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m.
According to Rosa’s order, the petition asked that “a special meeting be held to determine whether the order dated October 13, 2021 dissolving Schenevus Central School District and annexing the territory thereof to the Worcester Central School District be approved.”
The order said residents will vote on the following resolution, “RESOLVED that effective July 1, 2024, SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT be annexed to WORCESTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, as provided in the order of the Commissioner now before this meeting.”
Schenevus Interim Superintendent Ed Shultis said the terms of the merger/annexation are the same as they were during the vote in 2021, so residents of the Worcester district do not have to revote on the resolution.
In 2021, Schenevus residents soundly rejected the proposal 509 to 254, while Worcester residents approved the proposal 298 to 162.
The Schenevus and Worcester boards of education agreed on the following shared commitments:
• both buildings will be used after the merger;
• the building in Schenevus would keep its name, colors and mascot;
• federal stimulus money would be consolidated into the merged district;
• Schenevus would be responsible for buying out the Schenevus superintendent’s contract and the new district would renegotiate Worcester Superintendent Tim Gonzales’ contract;
• employment will be offered to any Schenevus employees who wish to come to Worcester;
• Worcester pay rates will be raised to a level comparable to Schenevus pay rates;
• a student transition team will be formed to oversee all aspects of student life in a merged district;
• one valedictorian and one salutatorian each for both districts will be honored for the first two years of the merger.
Shultis said the board of education “is still considering whether another informational meeting is needed,” before the revote.
