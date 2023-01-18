The Schenevus Central School District Board of Education appointed a long-term interim superintendent during a special meeting Jan. 17.
Board President Tom Snyder issued a letter to residents of the district announcing the appointment of Jeff Bennett as the new long-term interim superintendent of schools. He takes over the duties from Ed Shultis, who was appointed as temporary interim superintendent on Dec. 29 after Theresa Carlin resigned as superintendent on Dec. 27.
According to the letter, Bennett will begin his tenure immediately and will serve as the long-term interim superintendent of schools until a permanent superintendent is appointed. Bennett recently retired as the Roxbury Central School District superintendent and has many years of experience as teacher, dean of students, principal and superintendent, the letter said.
To initiate the search for a new permanent superintendent, the board appointed Dr. Catherine Huber, Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES district superintendent, as search consultant for the position of superintendent of schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.