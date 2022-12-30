A retired school superintendent was appointed interim superintendent at Schenevus Central School on Thursday, Dec. 29.
The Schenevus Central School District Board of Education voted to appoint Edmund Shultis as interim superintendent effective Jan. 1, after the resignation of Superintendent Theresa Carlin was approved Tuesday.
According to the resolution, Shultis will work "on a per diem basis commencing January 1, 2023, and terminating no later than January 31, 2023, unless further extended or terminated earlier."
Board Clerk Jody Carney said Friday she did not have the terms of the contract that was passed Thursday.
The district posted a notice to district residents on its website Friday about Carlin's resignation and Shultis' appointment.
"Mrs. Carlin has served as Superintendent of Schenevus Central School for four and a half years," the letter said. "Some of her accomplishments include closing a large deficit and restoring reserve balances and fund balance to restore the fiscal health of the district. Mrs. Carlin is sad to leave the students and staff as she has enjoyed her time at Schenevus very much."
Carlin said Wednesday “I loved my time at Schenevus. I’ve made connections with students and staff. The kids in the district are phenomenal. The district has such a caring staff. It’s a really good place to work.”
Shultis was superintendent of Schenevus until his retirement in 2006. In the past he also served as interim superintendent for the Worcester Central School, including a stint in 2018 after Superintendent Bill Diamond took an abrupt leave of absence.
At the time of his appointment as Worcester's acting superintendent, Shultis said he came out of retirement to offer his services as long as the district needed him, a previous Daily Star article said.
“I’m a local guy who’s come back to help until they don’t need me anymore,” Shultis said in the February 2018 article.
