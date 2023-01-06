Schoharie County farmers are encouraged to take a survey to help the county’s Office of Agricultural Development.
“It really is critical to gather this type of information and update it regularly,” Nickolas Kossmann, development specialist for agricultural business for Schoharie County, said in an email. “We have seen a great deal of change in the world in the past few years alone, one thing that has not changed is that people still need to eat.”
Kossmann said he became aware the survey needed to be conducted after he was hired and began working last June. “In reviewing files left by my predecessors, I began to realize that the last time a survey of the farms and farmers in the county was conducted is nearing a decade ago. Obviously, a great deal has changed in the last couple of years, never mind nearly 10.”
Postcards with the website address and locations where paper copies will be available have been mailed to farmers and the survey went live Friday, Jan. 6, a media release said. The survey will remain open until Feb. 6, Kossmann said.
“It is a relatively brief survey consisting of 15 questions,” he said. “The survey itself is made up of questions ranging from basic farm location information and products produced to gauging producers’ feelings on several current agricultural issues and potential opportunities.”
He said one of the primary goals of the survey is to learn how agriculture has changed in the county during the past 10 years. “The survey will be telling about some of the ways agriculture has changed in Schoharie County up to the present day,” he said. “However, the most recent national Census of Agriculture in 2017 did point out some interesting changes in the county. Schoharie County between 2012 and 2017 gained in total number of farms by 2% while all of NY state saw a decrease of 6%. Additionally, the median farm size in the county decreased by 11 acres between 2012 and 2017 to 113 acres. This in combination with the increasing number of farms would indicate that the county is seeing an increase in the number of smaller farms. As the national census data is now over five years old, it is my hope that the county wide survey will help to determine if the trends it showed continued.”
Another goal is to better understand who the farmers are, what they’re producing and where they’re located, so the county can help “to coordinate resources available to agriculturalists with the members of the agricultural community,” he said. “It will also be a tool in decision-making as the county and other agricultural agencies look into how to best support and encourage the agricultural community in Schoharie County in the future. This survey is a small but critical step in identifying how farmers, agricultural businesses, and the organizations focused on agriculture in the county can work together to ensure the success of the agricultural community.”
Anyone engaged in agriculture with sales of $1,000 or more can participate, the release said.
For more information about the survey, contact Kossmann at 518-295-8785 or Nickolas.Kossmann@co.schoharie.ny.us.
