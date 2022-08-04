There are many new things in store when the 145th Schoharie County Sunshine Fair open on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Fair Board President Douglas Cater ticked off a list of what is new at this year’s fair. There will be a pony pull on Wednesday morning, a new tractor pull on Sunday, an equipment competition on Saturday and an aquatic acrobatic show set up on the east side of the grandstand, he said.
He said contractors will come to the fairgrounds Saturday to show off their new equipment in a competition by completing several maneuvers.
The new aquatic show will have people dressed as mermaids performing acrobatics in the water and there will be a person on a jet ski performing stunts as well.
“I think this will be one of our biggest draws,” he said. Other big draws include the Royal Hanneford Circus, the pig races, Hog Diggity Dog performances and the party tent where all the musical acts perform, he said. The Hog Diggity Dog is a dog, pig and camel show, he said.
Musical guests performing at this year’s fair include T.G. Sheppard, a country singer who has had 21 number one hits and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, who is performing Wednesday, he said. Others scheduled to perform are 5-Zero band on Tuesday, Jason Wicks on Thursday, Skeeter Creek on Friday, and The Electric City Horns on Saturday. All shows will begin at 8 p.m., he said.
In addition to entertainment, the fair has several historic buildings that house historical exhibits about the fair’s history, the railroad and agriculture.
“We have the largest number of historic buildings of any area fair,” Cater said. “It costs a lot to keep it up.”
He said in the off-season, the museum building that houses the railroad exhibit was “jacked up” and the exhibit is “all new” this year.
The Taste of NY building will have every business on the Schoharie County Beverage Trail in it offering craft beers, ciders and more, he said.
Cater, who announces harness races at local fairs, said harness racing has been a fixture at the fair for more than 100 years. Harness racing will begin at noon Tuesday.
He said many fairs were founded to showcase cattle and harness racing, and Schoharie County was no different.
He said there will be “100-plus head of cattle” at the fair and the “rabbits and poultry exhibits have doubled this year.”
There will be 4-H exhibitors throughout the week, showing their animals and participating in public presentations.
A 40-foot by 60-foot dog agility tent has been set up to showcase dogs that are available for adoption at the Schoharie County Humane Society, he said.
Tickets are pay-one-price, which includes admission, entertainment and rides, he said. Tickets Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are $17; Friday, Saturday and Sunday are $20 per person.
For more information, visit the fair’s website at sunshinefair.org.
