Residents will head to the polls Tuesday, May 16, to vote on school budgets, propositions and board of education members, and local libraries allocations and boards of trustees.
Some school districts will ask residents to establish capital reserve funds to help pay for construction costs or bus purchases. The state Education Department allows districts to set up capital reserve funds to purchase buses and other equipment or help pay for building repairs and additions. The proposition put before voters must specify the purpose of the fund, the ultimate dollar amount to be deposited into the reserve, probably terms or life and source of funds to be deposited into the reserve, a worksheet on the state Education Department website said. Voters must approve starting the fund and taking any money out of the fund when projects arise.
Norwich City School District residents will vote on a $9.1 million capital project to fix the athletic fields, including fixing the drainage and replacing the turf, building a field house that will include locker rooms and build a multipurpose field.
Residents of the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton School district will vote on a $5.2 million capital project that would replace the boiler, make improvements to the gym and auditorium, replace the playground, improve the driveway, update the HVAC system and improve the site work of the district.
Residents of the Jefferson Central School District will vote on a $5 million capital project that will make improvements to the building and athletic fields.
Otselic Valley residents will vote on a proposition whether to establish a public library. The current library is open one day per week. If voters approve establishing a public library, it will be open more days and connected to the 4-County Library System. Taxpayers are being asked to accept an $80,000 budget.
Information was provided by school officials or district websites. Poll times vary according to district and are listed.
CHENANGO COUNTY
Afton Central School District
Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Budget (+3.22%): $18,463,044
Tax levy (+2%): $4,950,729
Propositions: Establishing a capital reserve fund to not exceed $5 million; establishing a capital reserve bus fund not to exceed $10 million in anticipation of having to purchase electric buses.
School board (1): no names given.
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District
Polls open: Noon-9 p.m. at Greenlawn and Guilford Elementary Schools
Budget (+5.66%): $22,655,474
Tax levy (+1.85%): $7,049,513
Proposition: purchase two buses.
School board (2 3-year terms): John Gliha Marek Rajner and Timothy Suda.
Greene Central School District
Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Budget (+4.07%): $31,580,370
Tax levy (+2.58%): $7,619,949
Propositions: purchase two school buses; Moore Memorial Library tax increase.
School board (2): Samantha Howe, Douglas Markham, Maria McKown and Emily Riggs.
Norwich City School District
Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Budget (+.33%): $46,146,296
Tax levy (+1.98%): $12,493,183
Proposition: $9.1 million capital project
School board: no names given.
Otselic Valley Central School District
Polls open: noon-9 p.m.
Budget (1.34%): $11,913,344
Tax levy (+3%): $3,530,186
School board (1): Write-in candidate only
Propositions: Establish a capital reserve fund; purchase three buses and establish a public library.
Library board of trustees (vote for five): Dale (Suki) Fox, terry Foor-Pessin, Melinda Ramsey, Michele (Myers) Reakes, Kirsten Spear and Eric Wentworth.
Oxford Academy and Central School
Polls open: noon-8 p.m.
Budget (+9.625%): $22,909,507
Tax levy (+2%): $5,296,512
Propositions: purchase three buses, library appropriation
School board (2): no names given
Sherburne-Earlville Central School District
Polls open: noon-9 p.m.
Budget: (+3.89%) $38,053,266
Tax levy: (+2%) $6,811,490
Propositions: Lease 27 buses, Earlville Public Library.
School board (3): Christina Baker, Michael Barone, Harmon Huff, Thomas Jusianiec, Edward Potrzeba Jr. and Jerri Webb.
Unadilla Valley Central School District
Polls open: noon-8 p.m.
Budget (+2.3%) $24,059,372
Tax levy (+2.29%) — $4,746,224
Propositions: lease buses and New Berlin Library budget
School board (3): Victoria Gregory, Daniel Naughton and Richard Potter.
DELAWARE COUNTY
Andes Central School
Polls open: 2-8 p.m.
Budget (+2.55%): $4,675,426
Tax levy (+1.66%)
Proposition: bus purchase
School board (1): Alice DeVita
Charlotte Valley Central School
Polls open: Noon-8 p.m.
Budget: $12,091,774
Tax levy: (+2.99%) $3,331,755
School board (2): Becky Garrison* and Jeff Vroman.
Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi
Polls open: Noon-8 p.m.
Budget: (-.10%) $21,547,548
Tax levy: (+1.25%) $9,949,177
Proposition: Establish a capital reserve fund, purchase van.
School board (2): Ro Avila, Nathaniel McCarthy, Kimberly Shephard and James Tucker Jr.
Deposit Central School
Polls open: 1 – 8 p.m.
Budget (+4.78%) $18,638,677
Tax levy (+2.54%) $8,690,774
Proposition: purchase two buses.
School board (2): John Lanner and Julie Martin.
Downsville Central School
Polls open: 2-8 p.m.
Budget: (-.46%) $11,477,550
Tax levy: (+2.52%) $8,724,267
School board (1): Sherrill Becker*
Franklin Central School
Polls open: Noon-8 p.m.
Budget: (+1.73%) $8,067,691
Tax levy: $3,165,790 will require a 69% approval.
School board(1): Joan Cronauer, Earnest Cawley Jr.
Propositions: bus purchase, library budget.
Hancock Central School
No information was available.
Margaretville Central School
Polls open: 2-8 p.m.
Budget: (+6.64%) $12,646,513
Tax levy: (+0%) $7,457,967
Proposition: bus purchase
School board (1): Doris Warner.
Roxbury Central School
Polls open: 3-9 p.m.
Budget: $10,635,373
Tax levy: $6,058,268
Proposition: Two bus purchases
School board (1): Tracy Sanford
Sidney Central School
Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Budget: (+8.71%) $31,304,858
Tax levy: (+0%) $6,720,616
Propositions: bus purchase, library budget
School board (3): Amanda Finch, Jason Miller and Maria Orezzoli.
Library board (3): Pamela Gilbert, Emelinda Gronwall and Nancy Hornung.
South Kortright Central School
Polls open: noon-8 p.m.
Budget: $11,227,903
Proposition: purchase one school bus, establish a transportation capital fund
School board (1): Mary McMullen.
Stamford Central School
Polls open: noon-8 p.m.
Budget: (+3.93%) $10,786,870
Tax levy: (+3.34%)
Proposition: bus purchase
School board (2): Megan Buel, James Eklund and Ellen Hager.
Walton Central School
Polls open: noon-9 p.m.
Budget: (+5.98%) $24,233,793
Tax levy: (+2.92%) $7,230,000
Proposition: bus leases, library
School board (2): M. Graydon Dutcher, Kevin Verweire.
OTSEGO COUNTY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District
Polls open: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., enter at school band room entrance
Budget: $14,601,663
Tax levy: (+2%) $5,522,386
Proposition: Purchase of two buses
School board: no names given
Cooperstown Central School District
Polls open: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. in JSHS Auditorium
Budget (+3.13%): $22,603,443
Tax levy (+3.04%): $13,365,908
Proposition: two (2) 63 passenger buses, $199,000
School board: no names given.
Edmeston Central School District
Polls open: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Budget (+5.92%): $10,895,354
Tax levy (+6.39%): $2,811,668
School board (1): Jay Lyon
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District
Polls open: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Budget (+3.31%): $11,050,000
Tax levy (+ 2.00 %): $2,700,200
Proposition: Establish a capital reserve fund, capital project.
School board (2): Jed Barnes and Christopher Ostrander.
Laurens Central School District
Polls open: 12 p.m. – 8 pm, room 101
Budget (+6.6%): $10,974,525
Tax levy (+ 2.00%): $2,950,785
Proposition: one 65 passenger bus
School board (1): Thomas Francisco.
Milford Central School District
Polls open: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the school theater lobby
Budget (+2.82%): $ 11,641,001
Tax levy (+1.83%): $4,441,668
Proposition: Purchase of a full size school bus and 7-passenger vehicle, $ 165,000
School board (3): Dan Atkinson, Peter Paffenroth, Robert “Bob” Partridge.
Morris Central School District
Polls open: noon – 8 p.m. in school lobby
Budget (+2.40%): $10,409,067
Tax levy (+2.35%): $3,232,901
School board: no names found.
Oneonta City School District
Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Foothills Performing Arts Center
Budget (+4.61%): $44,210,485
Tax levy (+3.69%): $23,116,972
Proposition: Purchase of two buses, establish a capital reserve.
School board (2): Shawn Beckerink, Margot Reynolds.
Richfield Springs Central School District
Polls open: 7 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Budget: $14,078,329
Tax levy: information not found.
Proposition: establish capital reserve fund.
School board (1): Candidate names not provided.
Schenevus Central School District
Polls open: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Budget (+4.30%): $10,693,751
Tax levy (+2.01%): 3,982,512
Proposition: purchase bus
School board (1): Sandra Salisbury
Unatego Central School District
Polls open: noon to 8 p.m.* at District Office, Unatego HS
Budget (+1.1%): $ 24,071,169
Tax levy (+1.9%): $ 7,673,829
Proposition: transport students living within .25 miles of school buildings.
School board: no names given
Worcester Central School District
Polls open: noon to 8 p.m., in WCS school library
Budget (+2.3%): $12,158,746
Tax levy (+2.19%): $3,673,033
Proposition: creation of a Capital Reserve Fund
School board (2): James “Jim” Conroe, Justin Frost and Peter Kwiatkowski.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School
Polls open: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Budget: $45,352,710
Tax levy (+1.91%): $17,479,400
School board (3): Susan Emerson Strasser, Steven Philbrick, Bruce Tryon.
Gilboa-Conesville Central School
Polls open: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Budget: (+4.64%) $11,759,465
Tax levy: $6,946,152
Propositions: bus purchase, establish capital fund reserve.
School board: no names given.
Jefferson Central School
Budget: (+2.82%) $7,718,933
Tax levy: (+2.09%)
Proposition: capital project
School board: no names given
Middleburgh Central School District
Polls open: noon to 9 p.m.
Budget: (+2.10%) $24,312,490
Tax levy: (+1.50%) $10,255,762
School board (1): Sean Lawton, Bonnie Snyder.
Schoharie Central School
Polls open: noon to 8 p.m.
Budget: (+3.57%) $26.8 million
Tax levy: (+.23%)
Propositions: bus purchase, establish a capital reserve fund and Schoharie Free Library.
School board (2): Amber McDermott-Dickson, John Florussen and Laraine Gell.
Sharon Springs Central School
Polls open: noon to 9 p.m.
Budget: (+5.2%) $10.76 million
Tax levy: (+0%).
*updated last name and ending time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.