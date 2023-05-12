Residents will head to the polls Tuesday, May 16, to vote on school budgets, propositions and board of education members, and local libraries allocations and boards of trustees.

Some school districts will ask residents to establish capital reserve funds to help pay for construction costs or bus purchases. The state Education Department allows districts to set up capital reserve funds to purchase buses and other equipment or help pay for building repairs and additions. The proposition put before voters must specify the purpose of the fund, the ultimate dollar amount to be deposited into the reserve, probably terms or life and source of funds to be deposited into the reserve, a worksheet on the state Education Department website said. Voters must approve starting the fund and taking any money out of the fund when projects arise.

Norwich City School District residents will vote on a $9.1 million capital project to fix the athletic fields, including fixing the drainage and replacing the turf, building a field house that will include locker rooms and build a multipurpose field.

Residents of the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton School district will vote on a $5.2 million capital project that would replace the boiler, make improvements to the gym and auditorium, replace the playground, improve the driveway, update the HVAC system and improve the site work of the district.

Residents of the Jefferson Central School District will vote on a $5 million capital project that will make improvements to the building and athletic fields.

Otselic Valley residents will vote on a proposition whether to establish a public library. The current library is open one day per week. If voters approve establishing a public library, it will be open more days and connected to the 4-County Library System. Taxpayers are being asked to accept an $80,000 budget.

CHENANGO COUNTY

Afton Central School District

Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Budget (+3.22%): $18,463,044

Tax levy (+2%): $4,950,729

Propositions: Establishing a capital reserve fund to not exceed $5 million; establishing a capital reserve bus fund not to exceed $10 million in anticipation of having to purchase electric buses.

School board (1): no names given.

Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District

Polls open: Noon-9 p.m. at Greenlawn and Guilford Elementary Schools

Budget (+5.66%): $22,655,474

Tax levy (+1.85%): $7,049,513

Proposition: purchase two buses.

School board (2 3-year terms): John Gliha Marek Rajner and Timothy Suda.

Greene Central School District

Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Budget (+4.07%): $31,580,370

Tax levy (+2.58%): $7,619,949

Propositions: purchase two school buses; Moore Memorial Library tax increase.

School board (2): Samantha Howe, Douglas Markham, Maria McKown and Emily Riggs.

Norwich City School District

Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Budget (+.33%): $46,146,296

Tax levy (+1.98%): $12,493,183

Proposition: $9.1 million capital project

School board: no names given.

Otselic Valley Central School District

Polls open: noon-9 p.m.

Budget (1.34%): $11,913,344

Tax levy (+3%): $3,530,186

School board (1): Write-in candidate only

Propositions: Establish a capital reserve fund; purchase three buses and establish a public library.

Library board of trustees (vote for five): Dale (Suki) Fox, terry Foor-Pessin, Melinda Ramsey, Michele (Myers) Reakes, Kirsten Spear and Eric Wentworth.

Oxford Academy and Central School

Polls open: noon-8 p.m.

Budget (+9.625%): $22,909,507

Tax levy (+2%): $5,296,512

Propositions: purchase three buses, library appropriation

School board (2): no names given

Sherburne-Earlville Central School District

Polls open: noon-9 p.m.

Budget: (+3.89%) $38,053,266

Tax levy: (+2%) $6,811,490

Propositions: Lease 27 buses, Earlville Public Library.

School board (3): Christina Baker, Michael Barone, Harmon Huff, Thomas Jusianiec, Edward Potrzeba Jr. and Jerri Webb.

Unadilla Valley Central School District

Polls open: noon-8 p.m.

Budget (+2.3%) $24,059,372

Tax levy (+2.29%) — $4,746,224

Propositions: lease buses and New Berlin Library budget

School board (3): Victoria Gregory, Daniel Naughton and Richard Potter.

DELAWARE COUNTY

Andes Central School

Polls open: 2-8 p.m.

Budget (+2.55%): $4,675,426

Tax levy (+1.66%)

Proposition: bus purchase

School board (1): Alice DeVita

Charlotte Valley Central School

Polls open: Noon-8 p.m.

Budget: $12,091,774

Tax levy: (+2.99%) $3,331,755

School board (2): Becky Garrison* and Jeff Vroman.

Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi

Polls open: Noon-8 p.m.

Budget: (-.10%) $21,547,548

Tax levy: (+1.25%) $9,949,177

Proposition: Establish a capital reserve fund, purchase van.

School board (2): Ro Avila, Nathaniel McCarthy, Kimberly Shephard and James Tucker Jr.

Deposit Central School

Polls open: 1 – 8 p.m.

Budget (+4.78%) $18,638,677

Tax levy (+2.54%) $8,690,774

Proposition: purchase two buses.

School board (2): John Lanner and Julie Martin.

Downsville Central School

Polls open: 2-8 p.m.

Budget: (-.46%) $11,477,550

Tax levy: (+2.52%) $8,724,267

School board (1): Sherrill Becker*

Franklin Central School

Polls open: Noon-8 p.m.

Budget: (+1.73%) $8,067,691

Tax levy: $3,165,790 will require a 69% approval.

School board(1): Joan Cronauer, Earnest Cawley Jr.

Propositions: bus purchase, library budget.

Hancock Central School

Margaretville Central School

Polls open: 2-8 p.m.

Budget: (+6.64%) $12,646,513

Tax levy: (+0%) $7,457,967

Proposition: bus purchase

School board (1): Doris Warner.

Roxbury Central School

Polls open: 3-9 p.m.

Budget: $10,635,373

Tax levy: $6,058,268

Proposition: Two bus purchases

School board (1): Tracy Sanford

Sidney Central School

Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Budget: (+8.71%) $31,304,858

Tax levy: (+0%) $6,720,616

Propositions: bus purchase, library budget

School board (3): Amanda Finch, Jason Miller and Maria Orezzoli.

Library board (3): Pamela Gilbert, Emelinda Gronwall and Nancy Hornung.

South Kortright Central School

Polls open: noon-8 p.m.

Budget: $11,227,903

Proposition: purchase one school bus, establish a transportation capital fund

School board (1): Mary McMullen.

Stamford Central School

Polls open: noon-8 p.m.

Budget: (+3.93%) $10,786,870

Tax levy: (+3.34%)

Proposition: bus purchase

School board (2): Megan Buel, James Eklund and Ellen Hager.

Walton Central School

Polls open: noon-9 p.m.

Budget: (+5.98%) $24,233,793

Tax levy: (+2.92%) $7,230,000

Proposition: bus leases, library

School board (2): M. Graydon Dutcher, Kevin Verweire.

OTSEGO COUNTY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District

Polls open: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., enter at school band room entrance

Budget: $14,601,663

Tax levy: (+2%) $5,522,386

Proposition: Purchase of two buses

School board: no names given

Cooperstown Central School District

Polls open: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. in JSHS Auditorium

Budget (+3.13%): $22,603,443

Tax levy (+3.04%): $13,365,908

Proposition: two (2) 63 passenger buses, $199,000

School board: no names given.

Edmeston Central School District

Polls open: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Budget (+5.92%): $10,895,354

Tax levy (+6.39%): $2,811,668

School board (1): Jay Lyon

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District

Polls open: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Budget (+3.31%): $11,050,000

Tax levy (+ 2.00 %): $2,700,200

Proposition: Establish a capital reserve fund, capital project.

School board (2): Jed Barnes and Christopher Ostrander.

Laurens Central School District

Polls open: 12 p.m. – 8 pm, room 101

Budget (+6.6%): $10,974,525

Tax levy (+ 2.00%): $2,950,785

Proposition: one 65 passenger bus

School board (1): Thomas Francisco.

Milford Central School District

Polls open: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the school theater lobby

Budget (+2.82%): $ 11,641,001

Tax levy (+1.83%): $4,441,668

Proposition: Purchase of a full size school bus and 7-passenger vehicle, $ 165,000

School board (3): Dan Atkinson, Peter Paffenroth, Robert “Bob” Partridge.

Morris Central School District

Polls open: noon – 8 p.m. in school lobby

Budget (+2.40%): $10,409,067

Tax levy (+2.35%): $3,232,901

School board: no names found.

Oneonta City School District

Polls open: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Foothills Performing Arts Center

Budget (+4.61%): $44,210,485

Tax levy (+3.69%): $23,116,972

Proposition: Purchase of two buses, establish a capital reserve.

School board (2): Shawn Beckerink, Margot Reynolds.

Richfield Springs Central School District

Polls open: 7 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Budget: $14,078,329

Tax levy: information not found.

Proposition: establish capital reserve fund.

School board (1): Candidate names not provided.

Schenevus Central School District

Polls open: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Budget (+4.30%): $10,693,751

Tax levy (+2.01%): 3,982,512

Proposition: purchase bus

School board (1): Sandra Salisbury

Unatego Central School District

Polls open: noon to 8 p.m.* at District Office, Unatego HS

Budget (+1.1%): $ 24,071,169

Tax levy (+1.9%): $ 7,673,829

Proposition: transport students living within .25 miles of school buildings.

School board: no names given

Worcester Central School District

Polls open: noon to 8 p.m., in WCS school library

Budget (+2.3%): $12,158,746

Tax levy (+2.19%): $3,673,033

Proposition: creation of a Capital Reserve Fund

School board (2): James “Jim” Conroe, Justin Frost and Peter Kwiatkowski.

SCHOHARIE COUNTY

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School

Polls open: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Budget: $45,352,710

Tax levy (+1.91%): $17,479,400

School board (3): Susan Emerson Strasser, Steven Philbrick, Bruce Tryon.

Gilboa-Conesville Central School

Polls open: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Budget: (+4.64%) $11,759,465

Tax levy: $6,946,152

Propositions: bus purchase, establish capital fund reserve.

School board: no names given.

Jefferson Central School

Budget: (+2.82%) $7,718,933

Tax levy: (+2.09%)

Proposition: capital project

School board: no names given

Middleburgh Central School District

Polls open: noon to 9 p.m.

Budget: (+2.10%) $24,312,490

Tax levy: (+1.50%) $10,255,762

School board (1): Sean Lawton, Bonnie Snyder.

Schoharie Central School

Polls open: noon to 8 p.m.

Budget: (+3.57%) $26.8 million

Tax levy: (+.23%)

Propositions: bus purchase, establish a capital reserve fund and Schoharie Free Library.

School board (2): Amber McDermott-Dickson, John Florussen and Laraine Gell.

Sharon Springs Central School

Polls open: noon to 9 p.m.

Budget: (+5.2%) $10.76 million

Tax levy: (+0%).

