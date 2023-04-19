Senior citizens will soon have a place to gather in Oneonta.
The Senior Council of Schoharie County announced it will expand of The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center to a second site at 5506 state Highway 7 in Oneonta later this year. “We started with Otsego County because it is similar to Schoharie County,” said Kimberly Witkowski, executive director of The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center and The Schoharie County Council of Senior Citizens, Inc. “It’s a very rural, farming community that is starting to fade away.”
The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center at 127 Kenyon Road in Cobleskill opened in June 2021 and within the first week had 200 members, Witkowski said. She said the organization is working with the Otsego County Office for the Aging and started an advisory board for the new center coming to Oneonta.
“The difference The Gathering Place has made to our aging population has been unbelievable,” she said. “People who have lost spouses or have had to put them in nursing homes can attend support groups or just come to the center where friends become family.”
She said there were 11 senior groups in Schoharie County that were starting to “age out. Then COVID hit and they couldn’t meet.” She said seniors wanted somewhere to meet but there wasn’t a place to meet, so she asked the council to open the gathering place. The center includes a reception area, a creative arts room, a recreation area, a small library, a computer lab and a help desk, the website said.
Seniors pay $25 per year for membership and can visit the center as many times as they want, she said. “Some people stay all day,” she said. The center offers healthy for life exercise programs, activities and events, bus trips, art classes, computer help and support groups, she said. Witkowski said the bus trips and some classes cost extra.
She said people underestimated how popular the center was going to be, as there are almost 900 members, including residents of Otsego and Delaware counties. “People come from Albany and Schenectady too,” she said. “We have members from Worcester, Stamford, Bloomville, Delhi and Andes.”
She said the center created a flier about the new Oneonta location and “five people in Oneonta have already called to become members. We’re very, very excited to offer this space.”
She said the 8,000 square foot building and the 200 parking spaces are needed by the center, as the parking lot at the center in Cobleskill sometimes has more cars parked at it than Walmart.
“We hope to open this summer,” Witkowski said. “The building’s lease will start July 1. We are now raising the upfront money.”
She said the center might also expand to other areas in the state as well. “People from Saint Johnsville are coming down to see our facility later this week,” she said.
For more information about the center, or to make a donation, visit www.gatheringplace50plus.org, or call 518-823-4338.
