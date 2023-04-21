“Survival of the fittest can take us only so far; competition and aggression have brought us to the brink of self-destruction. What is needed now is survival of the wisest. You can participate in this shift by expanding your own awareness.” — Deepak Chopra.
Some Daily Star readers have expressed the opinion that Deer Management Task Force began their investigation with an intended outcome. May I suggest that we all get to know the Task Force and its members before we reach a conclusion? Please accompany me on my journey. My attitude early on was impatience. That was before I got to know the Task Force and its methodology. They have been accused of being “Rambo” types. Rest assured, they are not. They saw a problem, disease bearing ticks and feces in our yards accompanied by the occasional aggressive attack, and looked for a solution. They researched urban wildlife management practices and gathered facts from the New York State Department of Conservation.
The deer are the first cohort in a wildlife migration that will eventually include bears, moose and other wildlife that pose not only a remote threat like disease, but an immediate threat like death or dismemberment. We have an existential responsibility to encourage deer and other wildlife to thrive outside the city. To accomplish this, we can join the sustainability mission of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
While we wait for such a long term solution, for the deer’s sake, and our own, we must deal with the immediate problem by building fences, growing plants that don’t attract deer, and discouraging feeding. The Task Force has proposed thinning the herd as a last resort. Harvesting, if it happens, will provide protein and clothing material to the children of low income families. Try substituting the word “carrot” for “deer” in an argument against harvesting. For instance, what are the carrots guilty of? If you shudder at the thought of dealing with a predator in your backyard, try substituting “bear.” Who advocates for the bears?
The harvesting of meat and deerskin is done, not by “Rambo” types, but by licensed crossbow sharpshooters deployed in pairs. In the event that the first attempt is not immediately lethal, the second sharpshooter will assure that the animal will not linger. It will be done well before dawn when the deer population manifests itself and few humans are about. Harvesting will be limited to a few weeks by annual quotas.
The benefits of harvesting accrue to the deer who will achieve a sustainable population, people who gain nutrition from it and the residents of Oneonta who will suffer fewer tick borne diseases and step in fewer disease ridden piles of droppings.
Tactics that work in major population areas, like neutering, do not work in our rural environment because the male deer, driven by the urge to procreate and a sensitive nose, continue to move from the nearby habitat into the built environment. One male will mate with multiple females, so neutering only works if we prevent additional males from being born or migrating.
Harvesting as a strategy need not become an ongoing tactic. Growing the habitat and connecting it to nearby habitats will encourage the deer and other wildlife to be content to stay in the wild.
Once solutions are implemented, Common Council should pivot the focus toward mitigating Human Wildlife Conflict because the long term problem is loss of habitat. If the deer are guilty of anything, it is fecundity. The loss of habitat results from a combination of the built environment encroaching on the wildlife habitat and the growth of wildlife population beyond the habitat’s ability to sustain it. In 2020, the federal government established Chesapeake WILD to support efforts aimed at developing sustainable fish and wildlife habitats in our region. Our city or county should liaise with Chesapeake WILD.
We humans who destroy habitat can help ourselves and the wildlife by expanding habitat. It’s a zen thing. Encourage our forest into a sustainable condition, embrace the wildlife in that sustainable place and appreciate our city for being wise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.