Most of us already know that we want to remain independent as we get older. Many factors play into our ability to do so, and housing is certainly one of them. Where should I live? What can I afford? How can I be closer to family, services and other supports?
The City of Oneonta Housing Commission recognizes the need for better housing choices in the community and along with the mayor, has initiated seven community workgroups tasked with identifying strategies to improve housing options overall. One of these workgroups is focused on senior housing, or rather, housing options for residents as they get older and look to age in place.
The Senior Housing Workgroup first distributed a survey in February, requesting residents age 50 and older to provide feedback regarding their current housing situation, anticipated housing needs as they age and the types of housing they would like to see available in the community. In addition, the Workgroup is hosting a focus group in mid-March to further understand the local housing needs of older adults and to explore a variety of models for housing to support aging in place.
As we age, it’s important to think about what our housing needs will be and how we can minimize the burden of housing such as cost, maintenance and safety. Housing options have also evolved in more recent years, so in addition to traditional senior housing complexes or apartments and long term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living residences, there are additional choices to consider.
Home modifications are a great option for those who want to continue living in their own home, near family and friends, especially when that home is paid off and affordable. Modifications can be as simple as installing extra lighting, grab bars and hand rails or level door handles to make daily tasks easier. More advanced modifications may include building a ramp to enter and exit the home safely, installing a walk-in shower or remodeling space for one level living by relocating laundry facilities, a bedroom and a full bath on the first floor.
Home-sharing is when two or more people share a home for mutual benefit. In some cases, one person already has a home, and invites another person or people to live with them, providing caregiving such as help around the house, transportation and grocery shopping in exchange for affordable housing. In other situations, two or more people may choose to purchase or rent a residence together and split costs and chores. Home-sharing is a great way to create affordable housing options by using existing housing stock while also meeting the caregiving needs of older adults. Home-sharing can be initiated independently or with the help of family or friends, or there are non-profit organizations that can assist with screening, background checks and the matching process.
Accessory dwelling units are smaller (usually about 600-1,000 sq ft) separate dwelling units located on the same property (and in some cases attached to) an existing single-family home. Think “in-law suite” or tiny home. This allows the person to still have their own independent space, but live near family as they age.
Co-housing and housing co-ops are similar concepts in that residents live independently in their own home, such as an apartment, mobile home or single family house, but share space or services in a community setting. This setup allows residents to have their own private space, but also have the benefit of a community where residents can gather to share a meal, or benefit from shared services such as lawn maintenance and social activities.
The Village Model employs a “neighbors helping neighbors” concept to coordinate both volunteer and paid services to support aging in place. As a membership-driven non-profit organization, each member pays annual dues to help support the cost of shared services, but also volunteers — maybe transporting another “villager” to a doctor’s appointment or utilizing personal experience and skills to fix a faucet or teach a neighbor how to use new technology.
These are a few options that not only can provide manageable housing, but also the supports needed as we get older. For more information, or if you are interested in providing feedback to the Senior Housing Workgroup by participating in the upcoming focus group, please contact me at 607-547-7571 or email reedt@otsegocounty.com.
