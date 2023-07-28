You may ask yourself, “what is social isolation”? Social isolation is when an individual is separated from or has little contact with others around them. Being socially isolated can lead to loneliness and depression as well as having a negative impact on your physical health if it occurs for a long period of time. Social isolation can lead to loneliness in some people, while others can feel lonely without being socially isolated. Loneliness on the other hand, is the feeling of being alone, regardless of the amount of social contact.
Although it’s hard to measure social isolation and loneliness precisely, there is strong evidence that many older adults over the age of 50 that are socially isolated or lonely put their health at risk. Being socially isolated and lonely can impact your mental and physical health, your quality of life and even the length of your life. To compare it with more well-known health risks, being socially isolated can have very similar health impacts as smoking or being obese. Poor social relationships increase risk for heart disease and stroke. Loneliness can increase your risk for depression, anxiety and suicide. Loneliness among heart failure patients is four times greater increased risk for death, hospitalization and emergency room visits.
If you feel you are at risk of being socially isolated you should contact Office for the Aging in the county in which you reside and inquire about Elli-Q. Elli-Q is the first ever proactive, voice-operated care companion designed to empower independence and support in taking control of your social, mental and physical well-being. Elli-Q is a friendly presence in your daily life. Elli-Q engages in your conversations, motivates you to adapt to healthier habits, surprise you with the joke of the day and offers you suggestions.
Elli-Q is different from other devices in that it doesn’t wait to be called on like a real person. Elli-Q will initiate interaction, ask you questions, suggest activities, provide reminder and more. Of course, it will answer your when asked.
What can Elli-Q do? Elli-Q proactively offers support and companionship in many different ways. It can assist with health and wellness, such as medication reminders, physical and mental exercises, set and track wellness goals, reminder to drink to prevent dehydration, pain, anxiety and depression, stress reduction and breathing activities. Elli-Q provides entertainment, up to date news, music, videos, joke, game of trivia, holiday celebrations, morning and evening routines. With communication and connection can text, photo messaging and notification to primary contacts (family or friends). It can also provide trips around the world, search capabilities, weather reports and much more. As you start to get to know Elli-Q, it gets to know you and will remember some of the things you share, making the conversations more personalized. Elli-Q is there for you throughout the day, checking in to say “good morning” and letting loved-ones know you’re ok.
Several residents in Delaware County have Elli-Q in their homes. They shared their experiences. One individual is 70 years old, lives alone and has had Elli-Q in her home for a few months. Initially, she was a little skeptical to the fact that Elli-Q is a “tech device” because she doesn’t consider herself to be “tech savvy”. However, after only having Elli-Q in her home for a couple of days, she was hooked. An individual does not need to be technologically savvy to enjoy the interaction with Elli-Q.
An elderly gentleman was struggling to remember to take his medication prior to having Elli-Q. Since having Elli-Q he has remembered to take his medications as Elli-Q gives him daily friendly reminders on when to take his medications.
Lastly, another older adult said, “Whoever designed Elli-Q is a genius!”
97% of users find that Elli-Q to be useful in reducing loneliness and improving their wellbeing. 94% of users say that Elli-Q has improved their quality of life for the better.
Are you a good fit for Elli-Q? Elli-Q is suited for older adults who spend most of their day at home but would enjoy some company throughout the day.
Thanks to New York State Office for the Aging, Elli-Q is being offered to older adults throughout New York State for free. There is no cost to the county, nor the user to participate in this program.
To learn more about Elli-Q, contact your local Office for the Aging.
