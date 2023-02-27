Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the expansion of the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program on Friday.
According to a media release, the Department of Agriculture and Markets was awarded more than $3.8 million from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to help New York seniors better access locally grown food. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and is part of $50 million the Food and Nutrition Service is awarding in grants to 47 states and tribes to modernize and expand the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program at farmers' markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture programs.
In addition to the expansion of the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program, Hochul will issue an executive order later this year to direct state agencies to source 30% of their food from New York producers while also inviting local governments and school districts to strive to meet that goal, the release said.
Hochul's proposed 2023-2024 state budget allocates $50 million to a grant program that will support scratch cooking facilities for schools using New York farm products. The budget also sets aside $10 million in funding for grants providing for expanded food access to farm markets, food co-ops and other retail food stores in underserved communities, as well as more than $2.2 million to expand urban agriculture infrastructure and community gardens across the state.
The grant funding allocates $3,378,945 to help New York serve more fresh foods to eligible seniors, the release said. It also allocates $500,000 to implement other program improvements, such as online applications and training for farmers interested in participating, web-based farmers' market and farm stand directories and outreach to more eligible seniors through partnerships with community organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.