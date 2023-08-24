Approximately 300 senior citizens visited 4-H Camp Shankitunk for the annual Delaware County Senior Fun Day Thursday, Aug. 24.
Inside the Rice Dining Hall seniors could learn some Tai Chi for arthritis or create a door hanging that said “welcome” or “welcome fall.”
A group of seniors from Hancock were busy making signs that said “welcome fall.” Sherry Pleus said she has been coming to the picnic for several years and convinced the others at the table to come to this year’s picnic.
“She said, ‘you’ll have a blast,’ and she’s right,” Susan Hurlburt said.
Jessica Kilmurray and her daughter Delaney oversaw the art project. Jessica said she has a business, Sweet Home Wood Works, but also works at the Office for the Aging during the HEAP season.
The picnic is hosted by the Delaware County Senior Council and the Delaware County Office for the Aging and NY Connects. Members of the senior council were under the vendor tent selling raffle tickets for a quilt Polly DellaCrosse made, Suzanne MacDonald, corresponding secretary of the council, said.
The council provides the set up money for the picnic and pays for the tents, tables and chairs, she said.
President Peg Hilson said the motto of the council is “Seniors Helping Seniors,” so helping with the picnic fit right in with their purpose. There are 10 senior clubs in the county and each club sends a representative to a monthly meeting in Delhi.
Hilson said some of the clubs are fading as younger seniors haven’t joined the clubs and thought the pandemic might have hindered the growth as clubs weren’t taking trips are holding game nights. “They are starting to do that again,” she said.
Throughout the vendor tent, seniors could learn about programs and services offered to seniors by organizations and companies, such as banking, senior living facilities and health care companies and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
Undersheriff Kim Smith said they were there to provide a variety of safety information, including scams, identity theft and the Yellow Dot program. “Seniors are especially vulnerable to scams and identity theft,” she said. “If someone questions the validity of a text or email, they can call our office.”
In addition to arts and crafts, tai chi and perusing vendors, people could play bingo, or learn some line dancing. Bel Consuegra of DeLancey and Brenda Fleming of Delhi said they have been coming to the picnic for several years.
“I like the line dancing and bingo,” Consuegra said. “One year, they had belly dancing. It was so much fun.”
Fleming said she liked catching up with people she hadn’t seen in a while.
The picnic began 10 years ago by Office for the Aging Director Wayne Shepard. “When I started, my goal was to have 1,600,” attendees, which at the time was 10% of the senior population in Delaware County. He said it was was still his goal, but was “very happy” with the turnout of 300 registered guests.
Shepard wheeled around a wagon full of Chobani yogurt donated by the company asking everyone if they wanted a container.
He said he will start planning next year’s picnic “tomorrow” at a meeting which will evaluate what “worked and didn’t work today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.