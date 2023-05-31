Several fire departments responded to a barn fire along state Route 206 in Trout Creek Wednesday afternoon, May 31.
Mark Rossley, 911 coordinator for Delaware County Emergency Services, said the call came in at 2:23 p.m. for a barn on fire. The fire spread to a second structure he said. He said the close address where the fire occurred was 10753 state Highway 206.
In addition to the Trout Creek Fire and EMS department, the Masonville, Walton, Sidney and Sidney Center fire departments responded to the scene Rossley said. Walton EMS also responded to the scene, he said.
The Delhi, Deposit, Bainbridge and Unadilla fire departments were on standby, he said.
The departments had to access water remotely, he said.
The departments were picking up at the scene at about 5 p.m. he said. More information was not available as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.