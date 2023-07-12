State Police announced a Sharon man was arrested and charged with several felonies Thursday, July 6.
According to a media release, Troopers out of the Princetown barracks received a report July 6, of an assault that occurred June 5. The investigation determined Brendon T. Brizzee, 32, forcibly removed the victim from their vehicle while physically assaulting and stealing several personal items from the victim. He then held the victim against their will while brandishing a firearm for a period until the victim was able to eventually flee to safety several hours later. Following the initial incident, Brizzee reportedly burglarized the victim's Fort Plain home and stole items. The victim was not home at the time of the burglary.
Brizzee was charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony, second-degree burglary, a class D felony, unlawful imprisonment, a class E felony, and third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree menacing and petit larceny, all class A misdemeanors, the release said.
Brizzee was located in Fort Plain, and arrested. He was transported to the Cobleskill barracks for processing. Brizzee was then arraigned at the Sharon Town Court and remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash, a $40,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond.
