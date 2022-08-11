The state Public Service Commission announced Thursday, it approved “important compliance filings” for five major wind and solar farms in upstate New York, including the East Point project in the town of Sharon in Schoharie County.
The actions taken Thursday were needed before the projects could start certain construction related activities or become operational, a media release said.
The compliance filings are considered among the last steps before a project becomes operational.
The East Point compliance filings will allow the developer to initiate construction of the collection substation, switchyard and related interconnection facilities, the release said. NextEra Energy received state approval to build the 50 megawatt “East Point Energy Center” in January 2021, on 1,300 acres of farmland just east of Sharon Springs. The company began site clearing and road construction on the project in March.
Other projects approved on Thursday were: Baron Winds, a 242-megawatt project in the towns of Cohocton, Dansville, Fremont and Wayland in Steuben County; Hecate Albany, a 40-MW solar farm in town of Coeymans, Albany County; Trelina, an 80-MW solar farm in town of Waterloo, Seneca County; and Number Three Wind, a 105.8-MW wind farm in the towns of Harrisburg, Lowville and Denmark in Lewis County, the release said.
The Baron Winds compliance filings relate to the construction of the operation and maintenance facility, as well as security lighting at the facility’s operations and maintenance building site, the release said. The Hecate Albany compliance filings relate to the sound and noise modeling that will be utilized during all phases of construction and operation which are necessary as the developer prepares to initiate civil construction activities at the project substations and interconnection facility; and the Trelina Solar compliance filings are necessary as the developer prepares to initiate tree clearing and grading construction activities. and finally, the Number Three Wind compliance filings relate to Federal Aviation Administration exterior lighting requirements and other requirements needed to construct and operate a utility-scale wind farm in Lewis County, near the military facility at Fort Drum.
The five projects are among the 17 renewable energy projects approved to date by the Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.