The state Comptroller's Office recently released an audit of the Sharon Springs Central School District's fund balance.
The audit said the district and the board of education did not effectively manage the district's fund balance. The audit also said the district needs to improve budgeting practices and needs to be more transparent with residents and taxpayers.
Auditors looked at district records from July 1, 2018 through June 27, 2022. They found the district and board overestimated appropriations by an average of $1.6 million; informed residents and taxpayers the district would have operating deficits totaling $3.7 million, but had a surplus of $1.6 million; and allowed the recalculated surplus fund balance to exceed the statutory limit by $2.3 million, or 23.7%.
New York State Real Property Tax Law Section 1318 limits the amount of surplus fund balance a school district can retain to no more than 4% of the following year’s budget, the audit said. Any surplus fund balance must be used to reduce the property tax levy or fund needed reserves.
According to the audit report, auditors compared estimated revenues and budgeted appropriations with actual operating results between 2018-19 and 2020-21. "We found that estimated revenues were generally reasonable, but budgeted appropriations were overestimated by an average of $1.6 million, or 17 percent," the report said.
The audit said the district overestimated what the state Retirement System, Board of Cooperative Educational Services and electricity would cost by more than $100,000 each.
According to the audit, the district business officer said the overestimations to retirement were due to the district having open positions, the BOCES portion was due to the district not receiving estimates from BOCES before the budget was created and the electricity was due to the district joining an energy consortium.
However, the audit said the district joined the energy consortium in 2015, "several years before the beginning of our audit period."
The audit said the district appropriated $3.7 million of its fund balance to offset estimated expenses that didn't occur, and instead the district had a $1.6 million surplus in the past three school years. District personnel blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the surplus as utilities, cleaning staff, fuel, education and sports programs and BOCES costs were less.
"Based on our review of annual expenditures, we confirmed that utilities, fuel and BOCES expenditures decreased over the three-year period," the audit said. "However, the District’s operating surplus in 2018-19 (prior to the COVID-19 pandemic) was larger than the operating surplus in 2019-20 and nearly as large as the operating surplus in 2020-21."
The audit recommended the district:
1. Develop and adopt budgets that include reasonable estimates for appropriations and the amount of fund balance that will be used to fund operations.
2. Discontinue the practice of appropriating fund balance that is not needed or used to fund operations.
3. Develop a plan to reduce surplus fund balance in a manner that benefits District taxpayers. Surplus funds can be used for:
• Funding one-time expenditures such as capital improvements,
• Funding needed reserves,
• Paying off debt, and/or
• Reducing District real property taxes.
In a letter of a response, Sharon Springs Superintendent Thomas Yorke said the district "believes that responsible budgeting requires contingencies for unexpected expenditures." The letter said "In 2011, the State imposed the 'Gap Elimination Adjustment', which resulted in more than $1.7 million loss in aid over a 5-year period. The school was fortunate to have the proper planning in place to be able to survive fiscally during that period without sacrificing program."
The letter also said residents recently approved two capital projects and the district will use $675,000 from the fund balance to help offset the costs.
