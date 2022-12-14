The Sherburne-Earlville Central School $29 million building project was approved by voters, 170-81 on Dec. 13.
The project will make changes at the elementary and middle/high schools and improve Marauder Stadium.
Work at the elementary school will include: replacing the floors, creating an outdoor learning/play space, replacing the gymnasium divider and replacing doors for safety, officials said.
Work at the middle/high school will include: renovating the auditorium, installing a secure entrance on the second floor, upgrading doors, renovating the agriculture and technology rooms on the ground floor, renovating the science room, renovating select restrooms into gender-neutral restrooms, renovating locker rooms, constructing an outdoor learning space, replacing electric, upgrading public address and phone systems and replacing pavement on a driveway.
According to Superintendent Robert Berson, the improvements to the classrooms “are still to be determined and will happen over the next 12-18 months in the design phase of the project.”
He said the facilities planning committees, which will include faculty and staff in the agriculture and science departments, will come up with the plans for the classrooms.
The stadium will also see extensive work, including replacing the grass field with a turf field and replacing the track. Berson said the improvements were needed “because both playing surfaces are in disrepair and the current field is only sufficient for football.”
He said the new field “will allow for multi-sport use that would be equitable for girls and boys athletics, and youth and community use.”
According to the newsletter, the district’s state building aid ratio is 96.7%, meaning $26,131,466 would be paid with state aid. The district would finance the project over 15 years using $1,971,963 from its Capital Reserve Fund, the newsletter said. The district newsletter said it would use $896,571 in budget savings to offset the bill. The newsletter said taxes would not have to be raised to fund the project.
