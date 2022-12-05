Residents of the Sherburne-Earlville Central School District will vote on a $29 million capital project Tuesday, Dec. 13.
According to a newsletter on the district’s website, the project would enhance learning at the elementary and middle/high schools and improve Marauder Stadium.
The district began planning Sept. 29, 2021 with a walk through and assessment of the buildings and grounds, the website said. The committee met again in November to discuss priorities, goals, costs and school/community surveys. The surveys were distributed at the beginning of January and discussed Jan. 18, the website said.
The planning committee held a planning meeting with district personnel in April and discussed the goals of the committee, the website said. The planning committee also presented its plan to the district’s facilities committee in April.
The plan was worked on through August and presented to the board of education, the website said.
According to a Pre-referendum Scoping and Costs worksheet on the district’s website, the project would include the following at the elementary school: replace the floors, create an outdoor learning/play space, replace the gymnasium divider and replace doors for safety. According to the worksheet, the cost would be $1,739,980.
According to the worksheet on the district’s website, the project would include the following at the middle/high school:
• Renovate the auditorium, which includes replacing the sound system at a proposed cost of $5 million.
• Install a secure entrance on the second floor for $917,400.
• Upgrade doors for safety for $798,800.
• Renovate the agriculture and technology rooms on the ground floor for $3,477,800.
• Renovate the science rooms for $3,057,300.
• Renovate select restrooms into gender neutral restrooms for $794,925.
• Renovate locker rooms for $3,525,600.
• Construct an outdoor learning center in the courtyard space for $1,002,100.
• Replace electrical power distribution for $477,900.
• Upgrading the public address and phone systems for $560,000.
• Replace pavement on driveway for $286,800.
The renovations to Marauder Stadium are as follows:
• Replace the athletic field with synthetic turf, add underdrainage system, add stormwater retention — sized for full-size soccer field for $3,153,100.
• Replace the entire running track, replace edge drains and add stormwater retention for $2,533,900
• Add pole vault area for $286,800.
• Add asphalt around track area for $119,800.
• Add new video scoreboard for $430,400.
• Relocate visitors bleachers for $325,100.
• Relocate shot put and discus events for $143,600.
• Regrade throwing event surrounding areas for $38,400.
• Mill, top, restripe existing basketball courts for $191,300.
According to the newsletter, the district’s state building aid ratio is 96.7%, meaning $26,131,466 would be paid with state aid. The district would finance the project over 15 years using $1,971,963 from its Capital Reserve Fund, the newsletter said. The district newsletter said it would use $896,571 in budget savings to offset the bill. The newsletter said taxes would not have to be raised to fund the project.
The vote will be in the middle/high school auditorium entrance from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
