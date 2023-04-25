A Sherburne-Earlville student will make his film debut in a film based on a comic book he wrote.
Make-A-Wish Central New York and American High Studios have come together to grant Marshall Sepello’s wish of directing and starring in his own movie, “Marshall Man,” a short film based on the third-grader’s comic book about an orange-caped superhero, a media release said. The comic book is about a boy who is zapped in science class and his orange hoodie turns into a cape, giving him super strength and the ability to fly and face off with villains who lurk in the shadows, the release said. Local musician and songwriter Tamaralee Shutt wrote the theme song, which will be played live at the premiere with guest local musicians.
Sepello, 9, who is living with congenital heart disease, will be treated to an orange carpet entrance including an interview by Tim Fox of WSYR NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Landmark Theater at 362 South Salina Street in Syracuse, the release said. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Sepello will be present for welcome remarks at 6:30 p.m., “Marshall Man” will be shown at 6:45 p.m. and there will be a question-and-answer session with the star and his team at 7 p.m.
The film debut is part of World Wish Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the foundation’s beginning in the spring of 1980, when officers at Arizona’s Department of Public Safety learned that 7-year-old leukemia patient Chris Greicius longed to experience what it was like to be a police officer, the release said. The Central New York chapter, an independent 501©(3) organization, began in 1985 and has granted more than 2,000 wishes throughout the 15-counties served.
Admission is free for the premiere, which is open to the public. Reservations are required and available here at tinyurl.com/RunwayMMTix.
Marshall is also a “Wish Hero” because he us helping to raise money for other wish kids like him, the release said. Donations to support Marshall’s fundraiser can be made at 2023 Wish Heroes — Central New York: Marshall Sepello — Make-A-Wish Foundation. The direct link to his donation page is https://tinyurl.com/yc2tw7fk.
