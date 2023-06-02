Several area schools’ marching, concert, jazz and ensemble bands are competing in the 74th annual Sherburne Pageant of Bands this weekend.
The competition, which is hosted by the Sherburne Fire Department and Sherburne-Earlville Central School District, began Thursday afternoon with schools’ small ensemble and jazz bands competing. The small ensembles competed in the Sherburne-Earlville band room, while the jazz bands competed in the school’s auditorium. Area schools that competed Thursday were: Schenevus, Worcester, Morris, Laurens and Greene.
The competition continued Friday afternoon with ensemble and jazz bands from different area schools. These were: Oxford Middle and High schools, Bainbridge Guilford, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Cherry Valley-Springfield, Norwich and Sidney.
Saturday’s competition will begin at 9 a.m. with area schools’ concert bands competing in different classes.
Worcester Middle School will compete at 9:20 a.m., Oxford Middle School will compete at 10 a.m. and Norwich Middle School will compete at 11 a.m. in the middle school cafeteria.
The Class D Concert Band competition will take place in the middle school/high school band room. Edmeston will compete at 9 a.m., Morris at 9:20 a.m., G-MU at 9:40 a.m., Schenevus at 10 a.m., Worcester at 10:20 a.m. and South Kortright at 10:40 a.m.
The Class C and B Concert Band competition will take place in the lower gym. Oxford will compete at 9 a.m., Richfield Springs at 9:20 a.m., Cherry Valley-Springfield at 9:40 a.m. and Bainbridge Guilford at 11:40 a.m.
The Class A Concert Band competition will take place in the auditorium with Norwich competing at 9 a.m.
Following the concert band competition will be the parade. Sherburne-Earlville’s Elementary and High School bands will then start the featured Pageant of Bands Parade down Main Street in Sherburne at 1 p.m., with 29 other schools to follow, a media release said. The parade will feature performances by scholastic marching bands, color guards and drumlines and end at SECSD’s Marauder Stadium, where an Awards Ceremony will follow after scoring is completed.
Area schools participating in the parade are: Laurens, Schenevus with a drumline, G-MU with drumline, Worcester with drumline, South Kortright with drumline, Morris with drumline, Edmeston, Richfield Springs with drumline, CV-S with drumline, Oxford drumline only, Sidney, Bainbridge Guilford with drumline, Norwich with drumline and Greene.
Last year, G-MU “placed first in every Pageant of Bands event it entered,” Dean Russin, DCMO BOCES public information specialist at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton CSD / Sherburne-Earlville CSD, said in an email. The school won “nine awards en route to sharing the Albert Whitney Overall Achievement Award with Worcester,” he said. “GMU Band Director Will Gilchrest also shared the Frank Miller Outstanding Band Director Award with Worcester.”
The Sherburne Fire Department also will acknowledge the dedication and service of Daniel Andrews as the “Person of the Day” for the 74th Annual Sherburne Pageant of Bands on Saturday, the release said.
The Sherburne Pageant of Bands is the oldest pageant of bands in the state and typically draws more than 20,000 people to this village of fewer than 1,400 residents, the release said. According to the school’s website, local business owner Albert Whitney and former Sherburne music teacher Frank L. Miller started the pageant in 1949 as the Sherburne Band Festival.
It is free and open to the public. Parking and concessions are available near the high school.
